Appointments

The Rev. Samuel Adams is priest in charge of St. James on the Lake, Kemp, Texas.

The Rev. John Agbaje is interim priest at St. Patrick’s, Lebanon, Ohio.

Ms. Emilia Seay Allen is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s missioner for communications.

The Rev. Colin Ambrose is interim priest in charge of St. George’s, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Brandon Ashcraft is assistant rector of St. Paul’s, Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The Rev. Beth Bingham is a consultant for racial justice and engagement for the Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Brian Blayer is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Windham Center, Conn.

The Rev. Dn. Jeff Bohanski is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s, Houston.

The Rev. Lisa Bornt is rector of Holy Trinity, Essex, Md.

The Very Rev. Sonya Boyce is dean of the Diocese of Albany’s St. Lawrence Deanery.

The Rev. Stephanie Chase Bradbury is interim priest at Emmanuel, Wakefield, Mass.

The Rev. Claire Brown is rector of St. Paul’s, Athens, Tenn.

The Rev. Canon Walter B.A. Brownridge is theologian in residence for 2021 at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle.

The Rev. Dr. Margaret Bullitt-Jonas is creation care adviser at the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The Very Rev. David S. Bumsted is rector of St. John’s, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Nathan Carr is vicar of St. John’s, Oklahoma City.

The Rev. Dcn. Gary Cartwright is parish deacon at Holy Innocents, Valrico, Ga.

The Rev. Cynthia Caruso is rector of St. Augustine of Canterbury, Benton Harbor, Mich.

The Rev. Paul Castelli is rector of St. Timothy’s, Wilson, N.C.

The Rev. Sharon Cox is associate rector of St. Martin’s, Houston.

The Rev. Mark Crawford is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Beaumont, Texas.

The Ven. David Curtis is archdeacon of the Diocese of Virginia.

The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Dinovo and Deann Rios are the Diocese of San Diego’s missioners for peace and justice.

The Rev. Matthew Dumont-Machowski is associate rector of the Falls Church in Virginia.

The Rev. Carrie Duncan is rector of Trinity, Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Rev. Sean Duncan is rector of Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

The Rev. Lisa Erdlejon is assistant to the rector at St. Philip’s, Southport, N.C.

Sr. Felicity Clare is a novice of the Order of St. Helena, North Augusta, S.C.

The Rev. Duane Fister is rector of St. David of Wales, Shelton, Wash.

The Rev. Erin Flinn is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s Church, East Haddam, Conn.

The Rev. Lee Gandiya is director of the Diocese of Virginia’s Young Priests Initiative.

The Rev. Ana Rivera Georgescu is rector of Grace, Syracuse, N.Y.

Mr. Tom Gilpin is an honorary canon of the Diocese of West Virginia.

The Rev. Kevin Goodman is interim rector of All Saints,’ Western Springs, Ill.

The Ven. Holly Hanbeck is archdeacon of the Diocese of Virginia.

The Rev. Molly Haws is vicar of Good Shepherd, Berkeley, Calif.

The Rev. Greg Hein is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Andalusia, Ala.

The Rev. Julie Hendrix is rector of St. Mark’s, Waupaca, Wis.

The Rev. Erin Hensley is a bishop’s fellow in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Anne Hoey is interim rector of St. Alban’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Sarah Hollar is priest associate at St. Margaret’s, Waxhaw, N.C.

The Rev. Edie Holton is priest in charge of Grace, Brunswick, and St. Luke’s, Brownsville, Md.

The Rev. Elizabeth Hoster is interim priest at St. Patrick’s, Dublin, Ohio.

The Rev. A.J. Houseman is priest in charge of Redemption, Locust Point, Baltimore.

The Rev. Adrienne Hymes is vicar of St. Paul’s, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

The Rev. Bruce Jackson is interim rector of St. Anthony on the Desert, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Rev. John Jenkins is associate rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Very Rev. Brad Jones is dean of the Diocese of Albany’s Metropolitan Deanery.

The Rev. Ryan Jordan is associate rector of St. David’s, Denton, Texas

The Rev. Marion Kanour is priest in charge of Holy Cross, Batesville, Va.

The Rev. Kenneth Katona is rector of St. Barnabas,’ Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Meaghan Keegan is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Schuylerville, N.Y.

The Rev. Gabriel Lamazares is interim associate rector of St. Philip’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Angela Lerena is curate of Holy Trinity, Madera, and St. Raphael’s, Oakhurst, Calif.

The Rev. Jerry Lasley is rector of St. Christopher’s, Grand Blanc, Mich.

The Rev. Dn. Kevin McGrane is parish deacon at Trinity, St. James, Mo.

The Rev. Kit McLean is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Harvey, La.

The Rev. Ann McLemore is interim rector of St. George’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. James Medley is rector of Holy Spirit, Fall River, Mass.

The Rev. Dr. Valerie Miller is priest in charge of Grace, Newington, Conn.

The Rev. Canon Brian Nordwick is mentor for special new church projects at the Diocese of El Camino Real.

The Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva is rector of Holy Trinity, Fruitland Park, Fla.

The Very Rev. David Ousley is dean of the Diocese of Albany’s Northern Adirondack Deanery.

The Rev. Canon Hugh Page is supply priest of Trinity, Michigan City, Ind.

The Rev. Bro. Simeon Powell is a brother of the Society of the Gospel.

The Rev. Michele Racusin is chief financial officer of the Diocese of California.

The Rev. Rebecca Ragland is priest in charge of St. John’s Tower Grove, St. Louis.

The Rev. Paul Rajan is priest in residence of Good Shepherd, Wantage, N.J.

The Rev. Elizabeth Roles is rector of St. Philip’s, Brevard, N.C.

Br. Angel Roque, BSG, is the Diocese of the Rio Grande’s youth minister.

The Rev. Julia Rusling is interim rector of St. George’s, New Orleans.

The Rev. Mike Scolare is vicar of St. Peter and St. Paul’s, Mission, Texas

The Rev. Elizabeth Scriven is vicar of Good Samaritan, Brownsburg, Ind.

The Rev. Jennifer Shadle is vicar of St. Peter’s, Pueblo, Colo.

The Rev. George Sheats is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Auburn, Maine.

The Rev. Ben Shelton is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Hanover, Va.

The Rev. David Sivihel is curate of Redeemer, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Minerva Camarena Skeith is rector of St. John’s, Austin, Texas

The Rev. Kirby Smith is rector of All Saints,’ Vista, Calif.

The Rev. Sarah Smith is rector of Grace, Pike Road, Ala.

The Rev. Darren Steadman is lower school chaplain at St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Dana Stivers is rector of St. Giles, Jefferson, Maine.

The Rev. Jim Sorvillo is rector of Ascension, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Daniel Spors is rector of St. Bede’s, Menlo Park, Calif.

The Rev. Ralph Strom is priest associate for pastoral care at Redeemer, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Peter Tepper is canon missioner of the Cathedral of St. Luke, Orlando.

The Rev. David J. Thompson is parochial vicar of Church of the Advent, Boston.

The Rev. Charles Todd is rector of Trinity, Statesboro, Ga.

The Rev. Tamra Tucker is priest and lead organizer at The Crossing, Boston.

The Rev. Hank Tuell is priest in charge of St. John’s, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Julie Vice is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Elko, Nev.

The Rev. Handlee Vige is priest in charge of St. Jude’s, Niceville, Fla.

The Rev. Julie Wakelee is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Red Bluff, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. James Warnock is rector of All Saints,’ Tacoma, Wash.

The Rev. Anne West is priest in charge of Piedmont Church, Madison, Va.

The Rev. Diana Wilcox is priest in residence of Annunciation, Oradell, N.J.

The Rev. Court Williams is rector of St. Giles,’ Northbrook, Ill.

The Rev. Joseph Wallace Williams is rector of St. Luke and the Epiphany, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Ray Wilson is interim rector of Christ Church, Eagle Lake, Texas.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Albany: Karla Parsons Banach, Jonathan Paul Beck, David Alan Carlson, Amy Elizabeth Lewis, Helene Christine Patterson

Central Florida: Jonathan Isaac Jameson, Robin Allison Reed, David Mark Svihel, Frans Nicolaas van Santen

Chicago: Jo Ann Lagman, Terri Jo Morrissey, Meghan Murphy-Gill

Fond du Lac: Paul Coey, Amy Schmidt Heimerl.

Missouri: Shug Dinise Goodlow (parish deacon, St. Peter’s, Ladue, St. Louis), Nancy Ellen Emmel Gunn (parish deacon, St. John’s Tower Grove, Mo.), David Joseph Malek (deacon, Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis.)

Long Island: Carl C. Adair, Joseph Lawrence Cundiff IV, Gerrianne Worth Griffin, Prisca Juyoung Lee-Pae, James E. Reiss, Liselotte Carr Rivera, Robert James White, Lu Zhang

Northern Indiana: Kathy Townley (parish deacon, Trinity, Michigan City, Ind.)

San Joaquin: Catherine Mary Kline, Theresa Dianne March

Southwestern Virginia: Martha Kimsey Barnett (parish deacon, St. Paul’s, Lynchburg, Va.)

Virginia: Peter Fraser-Morris, Celal Kamran, Michael Sweeney.

Washington (for Missouri): Margaret Barry Goldstein

Priesthood

Central Gulf Coast: Michael Ballard (priest in charge, St. Peter’s, Jackson, Ala.), David Richard Chatel (rector, St. Stephen’s, Brewton, Ala.), David Clothier (vicar, Epiphany, Crestview, Fla.), Robert Donnell (curate, All Saints, Mobile, Ala.), Rachel Iversen, Lydia Johnson (missioner for development, Diocese of Central Gulf Coast), John Kendall, John Talbert (curate, St. Paul’s, Daphne, Ala.)

Western North Carolina (for Southwestern Virginia): John Childs Simpson IV (associate rector, St. Mark’s, Gastonia, N.C.)

Reception

Southern Ohio: The Rev. Eugene Michael Hallahan Jr. (from the Roman Catholic Church)

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Peggy Bean as canon for congregations of the Diocese of Milwaukee.

The Rev. Wilfredo Benitez as provisional priest in charge at St. John’s, Stamford, Conn.

The Rev. Nigel Bousfield as rector of St. Mark’s, Waupaca, Wis.

The Rev. Alice Bower as vicar of Holy Spirit, Battle Ground, Wash.

The Rev. Douglas Kennedy Dayton as vicar of St. Clement’s, Greenville, Pa.

The Rev. Michael Dresbach as rector of All Saints Christo Rey, Watsonville, Calif.

The Rev. Keith Giblin as vicar of St. Paul’s, Orange, Texas.

The Rev. Pat Glenn as rector of Calvary, Louisiana, Mo., and St. John’s, Eolia, Mo.

The Rev. Bob Hamilton as chaplain at Cone Health, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Greg Hein as rector of St. Jude’s, Niceville, Fla.

The Rev. Rebecca Hendricks as rector of St. James,’ Milton-Freewater, Ore.

The Rev. Cindy Howard as rector of St. Mary’s, Andalusia, Ala.

The Rev. Robert Kaynor as rector of St. Stephen’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Walt Kindergan as associate rector of Christ Church, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Bill Laucher as vicar of St. Alban’s, Houston.

The Rev. Jackie Matisse as rector of St. Patrick’s, Lebanon, Ohio.

The Rev. Dorian Mulvey as rector of St. Anthony on the Desert, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Rev. Alton Plummer as rector of Grace, Lexington, N.C.

The Rev. Barb Sajna as rector of St. Luke’s, Sister Bay, Wis.

The Rev. Doug Simonson as rector of St. David’s, Friday Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. Stephen Smith as rector of St. Patrick’s, Dublin, Ohio.

The Rev. C. Steve Teague as rector of St. Stephen’s, Erwin, N.C,

The Rev. Bridget Tierney as director of Christ Church Cathedral’s Advent House ministry, New Orleans.

The Rev. Cindy VanParys as deacon of St. Michael & All Angels, South Bend, Ind.

The Rev. Dr. Monrelle Williams as rector of St. Cyprian’s, Roxbury, Mass.