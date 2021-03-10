The March 21 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Neva Rae Fox describes how palm crosses made in southern Tanzania provide the basis for a ministry in the United States, as we approach a second Palm Sunday without traditional palm-waving processions.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports that continued efforts by the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) to wrestle with issues of human sexuality have spiraled into an international controversy, first between ACNA and its nominal ally, the Church of Nigeria, and then between Nigeria and its nominal ally in Canterbury.

Mark Michael describes tensions between the Church of Uganda and the nation’s president, connected with the 44th anniversary of a martyred archbishop, and reports on plans for a new province to unite Anglicans in Mozambique and Angola.

Episcopalians in Forth Worth have lost what appears to be their last appeal in decade-long property litigation, and Kirk has the story.

The Episcopal Church’s director of government relations talks with TLC about the January 6 riot across the street from her office building in Washington, as she begins advocating for the Church’s causes with a new administration.

March 13 is the feast day of the first Bishop of Haiti, and Haitian-born Archdeacon J. Fritz Bazin traces the history from James Theodore Holly’s pioneering work to the diocese’s present-day struggles with self-governance and its relationship to the broader church.

March 26 is the feast day of Mother Harriet Monsell, the 19th-century monastic, and Ian McCormack celebrates her founding of the Community of St. John the Baptist.

The faithful everywhere are looking ahead to post-pandemic worship. G. Jeffrey MacDonald describes a yoga ministry in Wyoming, while Robyn Douglass provides glimpses of the future from Australia, where the island-continent has fared better than much of the world because of its isolation.

In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells continues his reflections on the nature of hierarchy, and on the responsibility and accountability that accompany holy power.

This 48-page Parish Ministry issue has architectural tales from Georgia and Australia, reports on virtual liturgical realities in the years to come, plus more news, book reviews, People & Places and more, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

ACNA and Nigeria Primates Clash over Sexuality

Dispatch from Capitol Hill with Rebecca Linder Blachly

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

The Lights of the World

March 26: Harriet Monsell, Monastic, 1883

March 26: Harriet Monsell, Monastic, 1883 Palm Cross Ministry for a Pandemic Palm Sunday

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox ‘Filling People with God’ | By G. Geoffrey MacDonald

Postcard from the Future? | By Robyn Douglass

Come into the Fields | By Stephen Herbert

More than Building Design | By Robyn Douglass

Reclaiming Our Nomadic Roots | By Richard LeSueur

ETHICS

The Secular Carnival of the Internet | By Karen Slade

BOOKS

Foundations of Chaplaincy

Review by Joshua Rodriguez-Hobbs

Review by Joshua Rodriguez-Hobbs The Minister’s Wife | Review by Marcia Hotchkiss

Preparing for a Better End | Review by Jason Poling

OTHER DEPARTMENTS