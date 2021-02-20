From “Homily 31,” Homilies on St. Matthew (ca. 386-388)

It is said a woman who had an issue of blood for twelve years came behind Jesus and touched the hem of his garment. For she said within herself, “if I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole.”

Why did she not approach Jesus boldly? She was ashamed on account of her affliction, accounting herself to be unclean. For if the menstruous woman was judged not to be clean, much more would she have the same thought, who was afflicted with such a disease, since in fact that complaint was under the law accounted a great uncleanness (Lev. 15:25)…

And this is the first woman who came to Jesus in public, having heard of course that he heals women also, and that he was on his way to the little daughter that was dead…

What then does Christ do? He does not allow her to hide, but brings her into the midst and makes her manifest for many purposes… He puts an end to the woman’s fear, lest being pricked by her conscience, as having stolen the gift, she should abide in agony… He exhibits her faith to all, so as to provoke the rest also to emulation…

And as he spoke, there came from the house certain people who said, your daughter is dead, trouble not the master. For his will was that her death should be believed, that her resurrection might not be suspected. And this he does in every instance. So also in the case of Lazarus, he waited a first and a second and a third day (John 11:6, 39)…

On account then of all these things he brings the girl forward, and says, daughter, be of good cheer, just as he had said also to the paralyzed man, son, be of good cheer. The woman was exceedingly alarmed and therefore he says, be of good cheer, and he calls her daughter for her faith had made her a daughter. After that comes also her praise.

St. John Chrysostom (ca. 347-407) was Archbishop of Constantinople, and one of the greatest preachers of his era. He is traditionally counted among the Four Great Doctors of the Eastern Church. The Homilies on St. Matthew date from his ministry in his native Antioch. His feast day is September 13.