From Expositions on the Psalms, xciii.19 (ca. 392-418)

If God stood apart and did not mingle bitterness with our worldly felicity, we should forget him. But when the pain of trouble sets our hearts tossing, let that faith which was sleeping in them be aroused. For there was a calm when Christ slept on the sea; while he slept the storm rose and they both began to ve in danger.

So in the Christian heart there shall be both calm and peace, but only as long as our faith is watchful; if our faith slumbers, we are in danger. But just as when that ship was tossing Christ was aroused by the tossing disciples, who said to him, “Lord, we perish,” and he arose and gave command to the storm and the waves, and the danger ceased, and there was a calm; so when you are shaken by evil desires and evil counsels, these are waves, and shall be calmed.

Are you then already in despair, already thinking that you are nothing to the Lord? Let your faith awake, arouse Christ in your heart; as your faith rises, already you know where you are… When Christ awakens, let your heart be calm, that you also may come to port.

St. Augustine (354-430) was a theologian and philosopher who served as Bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa. He was a voluminous author, whose writings about God’s grace, the Sacraments, and the Church have been profoundly influential in the development of Western Christianity. His Expositions on the Psalms is a compilation of exegetical sermons he gave on each of the Psalms across the course of his episcopal ministry. His feast day is August 26.