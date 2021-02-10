Appointments

The Rev. Douglas Beck is priest in charge of St. Augustine’s, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

he Rev. Ally Brundige is priest in charge of Christ Church, Easton, Conn.

The Rev. Laura Bryant is rector of St. John’s, Johnson City, Tenn.

The Rev. Ellis Brust is rector of St. Andrew’s, Fort Pierce, Fla.

The Rev. Matthew Buccheri is interim priest at St. Edward the Martyr, New York.

The Rev. Connie Connelly is priest in charge of Advent, Williamston, N.C.

The Rev. Jim Conradt is interim priest of St. John’s, New London, Wis.

The Rev. Laurel Coote is rector of St. Dunstan’s, Carmel Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Jo Craig is assisting priest at St. Andrew’s, Amarillo, Texas.

The Rev. Leo Crawford is interim rector of Ascension, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Warren Crews is interim priest in charge of St. John’s, Saint Louis, Mo.

Ms. Allie Gannett is communications director of the Diocese of Oregon.

The Rev. Trey Garland is rector of Resurrection, Longwood, Fla.

The Rev. Arthur Garno is priest in charge of St. John’s, Delhi and St. Peter’s, Hobart, N.Y.

The Rev. Mark Genszler is rector of Christ Church, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Edward Gibbons is priest in charge of St. Monica’s, Naples, Fla.

The Rev. Denise Giunta is interim rector of Emmanuel, Staunton, Va.

The Rev. Jared House is rector of St. Andrew’s, Amarillo, Texas.

The Rev. Ellen and the Rev. Kurt Huber are priests in charge of the Cheyenne River Episcopal Mission, Eagle Butte, S.D.

The Rev. Beverly Huck is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Haworth, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Kevin D. Huddleston is canon for finance and administration of the Diocese of Milwaukee.

The Rev. Dn. Michael Hueschen is parish deacon at St. Luke’s, Kalamazoo, Mich.

The Rev. Jennifer Hulen is rector of St. Simon’s, Arlington Heights, Ill.

The Rev. Nicholas Hull is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Larry Jesion is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Waynesboro, Ga.

The Rev. Jay Johnson is rector of All Saints, Saugatuck, Mich.

The Rev. June Johnson is vicar of All Saints, Tybee Island, Ga.

The Rev. Kevin Johnson is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Arlington, Texas

The Rev. Dn. Elizabeth Kinsey is parish deacon at St. John’s, Sturgis, Mich.

The Rev. Kevin Kinsey is rector of Good Shepherd, Houlton, Maine.

The Rev. Robert Leopold is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Colchester, Vt.

The Rev. Will Levanway is priest in charge of Christ Church, Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Rev. Rebecca Liberty is transition priest in charge of St. John’s, Bangor, Maine.

The Rev. David Madison is executive director of the National Association of Episcopal Schools.

The Rev. Kerry Mansir is rector of Christ Church, Gardiner, Maine.

The Rev. Angel Marrero-Ayala is chaplain of Esperanza Academy, Lawrence, Mass.

The Rev. Nancee Martin is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Lily Marx is rector of St. Gregory’s, Muskegon, Mich.

The Rev. Mary Alice Mathison is associate rector of St. Luke’s, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. J. Michael Matkin is rector of St. Andrew’s, Stillwater, Okla.

The Rev. Koshy Matthews is interim rector of Gloria Dei, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Nancy Mayhew is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Bay City, Mich.

The Rev. Stephen Mazingo is interim rector of St. Philip’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Melanie McCarley is rector of St. Paul’s, Dedham, Mass.

The Rev. Mary McCollough is interim rector of All Hallows, Wyncote, Pa.

The Rev. George Anne McDonnell is rector of Ascension, Stillwater, Minn.

The Rev. Michael Rau is rector of St. Mark’s, South Venice, Fla.

The Rev. Spencer Reece is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Jackson Heights, N.Y.

Ms. Mildred Briones Reyes is missioner for Latino/Hispanic ministry and diocesan initiatives of the Diocese of Washington.

The Rev. James Rhodenheiser is rector of St. Peter’s, Litchfield Park, Ariz.

The Rev. Dn. Ed Richards is parish deacon at Christ the King, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Tyler Richards is rector of St. Anne’s, De Pere, Wis.

The Rev. Dave Rickert is vicar of St. Peter’s, Casa Grande, Ariz.

The Rev. Mary Robbins is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Huntsville, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Jean Baptiste Rock is priest in charge of St. John’s, Bridgeport, Conn.

The Rev. Ben Rodenbeck is vicar of Trinity, Kingman, Ariz.

The Rev. Laurie Rofinot is interim priest of Holy Spirit, South Weymouth, Mass.

The Rev. Frank Russ is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Goldsboro, N.C.

The Rev. Lee Shafer is rector of Calvary, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Jason Shank is missioner for congregational vitality and transition minister of the Dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Karen Sherrill is rector of Grace, Whitestone, N.Y.

The Rev. Serena Sides is associate rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Michael Singer is priest in charge of St. James, Wilmington. N.C.

The Rev. Christopher Slane is extended supply priest at St. Andrew’s, Cincinnati.

The Rev. Amy Slater is rector of St. Mary’s, Green Cove Springs, Fla.

The Rev. Channing Smith is rector of Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Robert Smith is interim rector of St. Luke’s & the Epiphany, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Twila Smith is canon for mission development of the Dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Rev. David Snyder is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Beverly N.J.

The Rev. Merrill Wade is interim priest at St. George’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Auburn Watersong is canon the ordinary for transition ministry of the Diocese of Vermont.

The Rev. Anne Weatherholt is interim rector of Trinity, Martinsburg, W.V.

The Very Rev. Dr. Amy Welin is ecumenical and interfaith officer of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Kate Wesch is rector of St. John’s, Essex, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Dorothy White is interim vicar of St. Peter’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Canon Joanna White is canon for pastoral services of the Diocese of Maryland.

The Rev. Duane Wiggin-Nettles is rector of Grace & Holy Trinity, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Christopher Wilkins is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Fairland, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Jim Wilkinson is priest in charge of Ascension, Bardstown, Ky.

The Rev. Jill Williams is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Montvale, Ore.

The Rev. Robert Williams is interim priest at Resurrection, Eugene, Ore.

The Rev. Susan Anslow Williams is interim rector of St. Paul’s Brighton, Mich.

Ordinations

Priesthood

New Jersey (for Chicago): Kyle Rader (priest in charge, St. Barnabas,’ Monmouth Junction, N.J.)

Newark: Raul Ausa (priest in charge, Trinity, Allendale, N.J.)

North Carolina: Matthew Addington (assistant rector, St. Francis, Greensboro, N.C.), Paul Daniels (assistant clergy, Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York), Joseph Sroka (curate, Good Shepherd, Asheboro, N.C, missioner, Community of the Franciscan Way, Siler City, N.C.)

North Carolina (for Arkansas): Jonathan Pucik (director, Friendship Table, High Point, N.C.)

North Carolina (for Virginia): Amanda Bourne (curate, Chapel of the Cross, Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Northern California: Grace Flint (assistant rector, St. John’s, Chico, Calif.), Portia Hopkins (assistant rector, All Saints,’ Sacramento, Calif.), Libby Vincent (assistant, Trinity, Folsom, Calif.)

Northern Indiana: Bernadette Marie Hartsough (priest in charge, St. Thomas’/Santo Tomas, Plymouth, Ind.), Erika Lynn Jackson-Essiem (assistant rector, Trinity, Folsom, Calif.), Nicole Marie Lambelet (associate rector of family ministry and outreach, Epiphany, Atlanta), Cynthia Hanna Moore (vicar, Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership, Griffith, Ind.), Nathaniel Adam Warne (priest in charge, St. Paul’s, Mishawaka, Ind.)

Northern Michigan: Maureen Louise Martin (priest in charge, St. James’, West Bend, Wis.)

Northwestern Pennsylvania: Rebecca Harris (vicar, St. John’s, Kane, Pa.), Patricia Lavery (vicar, Epiphany, Grove City. Pa.)

Northwestern Pennsylvania (for Vermont): Kathleen Moore (associate of St. Mark’s and Cathedral of St. Paul, Erie, Pa.)

Ohio: Brian Matthew Bechtel (curate, St. Paul’s, Cleveland Heights, Ohio)

Oklahoma: Lance Schmitz (associate priest for youth and families, St. Augustine’s, Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Oregon: Ryan Baker-Fones (chaplain, Episcopal Campus Ministry, Eugene, Ore.), Everett Charters IV (assistant, St. Gabriel’s, Portland, Ore.), Dawn Reynolds (assistant, St. Thomas, Dallas, Ore.)

Pennsylvania: Yesenia Alejandro (priest in charge, St. John’s, Norristown, Pa.), Darrell Tiller (curate, Good Shepherd, Rosemont, Pa.)

Pennsylvania (for Southern Virginia): Emily Zimbrick-Rogers (assistant rector, St. David’s, Wayne, Pa.)

Pittsburgh (for New Jersey): Luke Zerra (youth minister, St. Paul’s Church, Mt. Lebanon, Pa.)

Rio Grande: Michael Coburn (assistant, Holy Cross, Edgewood, N.M.)

Rochester: Keisha Marie Stokes (pastoral leader, Zion, Palmyra, N.Y. and pastoral associate, St. John’s, Canandaigua)

South Carolina: Laura Rezac (associate rector for children and youth formation at St. Stephen’s, Charleston, S.C.)

Southwestern Virginia: John Church (pastoral leader, All Saints,’ Norton, Va.)

Spokane: David Bruce Walker (assistant, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Spokane, Wash.)

Vermont: Thom Rock (rector, Good Shepherd, Rangeley, Maine)

Virginia: Will Dickinson (curate, St. George’s, Fredericksburg, Va.)

Virginia (for West Tennessee): Mary Margaret Winn (assistant rector, St. Matthew’s, Sterling, Va.)

West Texas: John Blackburn (parish priest, St. Christopher’s by the Sea, Portland, Texas), Mikel Brightman (assistant, St. Philip’s, San Antonio, Texas), Bryn Skelton Caddell (vicar, St. Michael and All Angels, Blanco, Texas), Dexter Lesieur (priest in charge, St. Matthias, Devine, Texas) Gerald Phelps (priest in charge, St. Andrew’s, Corpus Christi, Texas), Arnoldo Romero (rector, St. James,’ Del Rio, Texas)

West Texas (for Alabama): Lucy Stradlund (curate, St. John’s, New Braunfels, Texas)

Western Kansas (for Oregon): Catherine Rodman Reid Cox (curate, Christ Cathedral, Salina, Kan.)

Western North Carolina: William Smith Bryant (assistant for youth and community engagement, Cathedral of All Souls, Asheville), C. Murdock Jones (curate, Good Shepherd, Cashiers, N.C.)

Retirements

The Rev. Bob Henderson as rector of Trinity, Wetumpka, Ala.

The Rev. Dale Hutjens as deacon at St. Anne’s, De Pere, Wis.

The Rev. Dn. Alyce Jefferson as parish deacon at Trinity, New Orleans

The Rev. Scott Jones as vicar of Resurrection, Gilbert, Ariz.

The Rev. Ruth LaMonte as priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Chickasaw, Ala.

The Rev. Jackie Matisse as rector of St. Patrick’s, Lebanon, Ohio

The Rev. Preston Mitchell as deacon at All Saints, Norton, Va.

The Rev. Patricia Oglesby as director of the department of pastoral care of the American Oncologic Hospital, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Daniel Olsen as rector of St. Paul’s, Oaks, Pa.

The Rev. Susan Pinkerton as rector of St. John’s, West Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Dn. Pam Rhea as parish deacon at St. John’s, Aberdeen and Good Shepherd, Columbus, Miss.

The Rev. Phil Shaw as Resurrection, Kingman, Ariz.

The Rev. Stephen Smith as rector of St. Patrick’s, Dublin, Ohio.

Mr. Sean Swift as executive director of The Bishop’s Ranch, Healdsburg, Calif.

The Rev. Eileen Weglarz as priest in charge of Christ Church, Hudson, N.Y.

The Rev. Albert Zug as middle school chaplain of Episcopal Academy, Media, Pa.

Secularizations

Good Shepherd, East Chicago, Ind.

St. Peter’s, Renssalaer, Ind.