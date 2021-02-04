Photo Essay

By Mo Sadjadpour

To worship and pray —

“What does it mean to you?

Would you show me?”

These are the questions I asked some of the most humble souls I’ve ever met in Bujumbura, Burundi, in early 2020. I was on assignment for ALARM — African Leadership And Reconciliation Ministries. My task was to show how the ministry of ALARM had encouraged and brought together men and women from all walks of life — each touched by Jesus uniquely and moved to serve him passionately in their vocations and ministry.

To my great delight, I experienced, through my lens, the beauty of loving our Savior in freedom and praise. May these images bless you as you flip through these next pages and may they remind you of the great joy experienced in God our Father as we sit, stand, kneel, dance, pray, and worship in his presence.

Mo Sadjadpour is a Dallas-based photographer.