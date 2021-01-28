Appointments

The Rev. Charlie Bauer is associate rector for Christian formation of Bruton Parish, Williamsburg, Va.

The Revs. Christian and Jodi Baron are co-rectors of Holy Trinity, Manistee, Mich.

The Rev. John Beach is priest in charge of St. John’s, Saugus, Mass.

The Rev. Jennifer Beal is priest in charge of St. Anne’s, North Billerica, Mass.

The Rev. Karen Cuffie is rector of St. John the Divine, Morgan Hill, Calif.

The Rev. Kim Culp is rector of St. Mary’s, Blair, Neb.

The Rev. Sr. Veronica Dunbar is interim director of the Whitaker Institute & missioner for online ministries for small congregations of the Diocese of Michigan.

The Rev. Carrie Duncan is interim rector of Nativity, Greenwood, Miss.

The Very Rev. Richard Easterling is priest in charge of St. James, Florence, Italy.

The Rev. Larry Ehrens is priest in charge of St. Mary Magdalene, Belton, Mo.

The Rev. Marian Fortner is interim rector of St. James, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Gail Goldsmith is rector of Trinity, Lynchburg, Va.

he Rev. Steve Hood is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Grand Junction, Colo.4

The Rev. Anna Horen is priest in charge of St. Martin in the Fields, Aurora, Colo.

The Rev. Kay Houck is rector of Emmanuel, Petoskey, Mich.

The Rev. Ronald Johnson is rector of St. Mark’s, Canton, Ohio.

The Rev. Dn. Radhajyoti Kaminski is deacon in charge of the Central Michigan Episcopal Covenant (St. Andrew’s, Big Rapids & St. Mary’s, Cadillac, Mich.).

The Rev. Yein Kim is rector of St. Alban’s, Westwood, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Rev. Cynthia McKenna is rector of Trinity, Fredericksburg, Va.

The Rev. John Norvell is supply priest of St. James,’ Antlers, Okla.

The Rev. Robert Odom is rector of St. Luke’s, Hot Springs, Ark.

The Rev. William Ogburn is rector of St. Paul’s, Carroll Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Kathleen Vermillion Price is interim priest of Christ Church, Smithfield, Va.

The Ven. Jeffrey Queen is archdeacon of the Ohio Valley in the Diocese of Lexington.

The Rev. Dr. Kyle Rader is priest in charge of St. Barnabas’, Monmouth Junction, N.J.

The Rev. Andrew Suitter-Bentley is rector of St. Elizabeth’s, Sudbury, Mass.

The Rev. Jonathon Sy is priest in charge of St. Hilary’s, Hesperia, Calif.

The Rev. Brian Tarver is rector of St. David’s, San Antonio, Texas

The Rev. Dante Tavolaro is priest in charge of St. Thomas, Greenville, R.I.

The Rev. C. Dean Taylor is interim rector of St. David’s, Roswell, Ga.

The Rev. Charleston Wilson is rector of Redeemer, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Sara Scott Wingo is rector of St. Simon Peter, Pell City, Ala.

The Rev. Anne Marie Winters is priest in charge of Trinity, Troy, Ohio.

The Rev. Peter Wong is priest in charge of Trinity, Baton Rouge, La.

Ordinations

Priesthood

Europe (for Hawaii): Stephen McPeek (curate, St. Augustine’s, Wiesbaden, Germany).

Florida: Gray Hodson (curate, San Jose, Jacksonville, Fla.), William Stokes (assistant rector, St. Mark’s, Ortega, Fla.).

Fort Worth: Lainie Allen (assistant priest, St. Elisabeth/Christ the King, Fort Worth), Leslie Guinn (assistant priest, Good Shepherd, Granbury, Texas), Maddie Hill (assistant rector, All Saints’, Fort Worth), Corrie Cabes (assistant rector, Heavenly Rest, Abilene, Texas), Paula Kaye Jefferson (curate, St. Martin in the Fields, Keller, Texas).

Indianapolis (for Los Angeles): Andrea Arsene (curate, St. John’s, Lafayette, Ind.).

Iowa: Kevin Ray Emge (ministry coordinator, Trinity, Ottumwa), Kevin Thomas Powell (rector, Trinity, Muscatine, Iowa).

Lexington: Kenneth Allen Pierce (assistant rector, St. Michael’s, Lexington, Ky.).

Long Island (for New Jersey): Catherine Wieczorek (curate, St. John’s, Locust Valley, N.Y.)

Massachusetts: Luke Ditewig, SSJE (Society of St. John the Evangelist, Cambridge, Mass.), Lauren Lukason (curate, St. Elizabeth’s. Sudbury, Mass.), Tammy Hobbs-Miracky (family minister, All Saints, Brookline, Mass.).

Mississippi: William Ramseur Boyles (curate, St. Philip’s, Jackson, Miss.); William Andrew McLarty (assistant rector, St. Peter’s by the Sea, Gulfport, Miss.).

New Jersey: Kyle Andrew Cuperwich (priest administrator, Grace, Pemberton, N.J.), Robin Pierre (assistant, St. Elizabeth’s Church, Elizabeth, N.J.).