The February 7 Architecture & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

The cover story is a seven-page photo essay by Dallas-based photographer Mo Sadjadpour, celebrating the joy and passion for worshipping God among the faithful in Bujumbura, Burundi.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports on a January 11 panel of five professionals from the Episcopal Church Center involved in public policy issues, as they looked ahead with optimism to the incoming Biden administration.

There is optimism, also, in a TLC Editorial titled “Prayers for a New Beginning.” The essay expresses the hope that the secular High Mass of the inauguration may mark the beginning of a decline of divisiveness.

Simon Cotton traces the history of an ancient English church and its unusual neo-Babylonian tower.

Many churches rent space to compatible organizations. G. Jeffrey MacDonald explains how the pandemic is disrupting a lot of these relationships, which can be an important source of income for a church.

Tish Harrison Warren sings praises of the Compline service.

Jesse Masai describes a Kenyan-Japanese couple who met at church in England and are building a life in Kenya as musical entrepreneurs.

Between lockdowns, Sara Schumacher reviews an exhibit of paintings about sin at the National Gallery in London.

Simon Cuff explains why the city is a theological concept.

Additional News stories include Mark Michael on potential staff reductions at the Anglican Communion Office, and Neva Rae Fox on planning for Ash Wednesday in a pandemic. Two American seminaries forge a deeper partnership, and the Church of Kenya names its first female bishop, after an election that was later challenged.

All this plus more news, book reviews, People & Places and more, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Looking Ahead in the Biden Administration

EDITORIAL

Prayers for a New Beginning

FEATURES

What a Tower! | By Simon Cotton

Boosting Mission, Saving Money: Post-Covid

Space Sharing | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Space Sharing | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald Finding Compline | By Tish Harrison Warren

Rejoice in the Lord! | Photo essay by Mo Sadjadpour

Kenyan-Japanese Couple Croons Amidst Covid-19

By Jesse Masai

CULTURES

Sin’s Entry | By Sara Schumacher

ETHICS

Cities (of People) of God | By Simon Cuff

BOOKS

Christopher Wren: In Search of Eastern Antiquity

Review by Ben Lima

Review by Ben Lima Art and Faith | Review by Matt Erickson

New Llanthony Abbey | Review by Peter Eaton

OTHER DEPARTMENTS