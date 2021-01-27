“Why are you frightened? … Touch me and see” (Luke 24:38-39)

Is Christ for real? Where do we find him? Sometimes it’s easy enough to feel alone in the face of all kinds of problems. Where is God in all the things that happen to us? What real difference does faith make? Is there anything more to our lives than what we see with our eyes?

After the crucifixion of Jesus, the disciples were scared and confused. Everything they thought they believed in seemed to be disproved. They loved Jesus and followed him. He was their hope and their life. And he was gone!

But then he was back. He appeared to his disciples in the midst of their hurt and confusion. They were startled, and he soothed them. It seemed too good to be true. He even ate some food as they watched in amazement. He was not just a ghost or illusion. His presence was real. He was with them again. Their life

and love together was not ended. The disciples saw Jesus’ new life with their own eyes. Their failures

were forgiven, their pain relieved, and their opportunities for sharing God’s love were beyond anything they could have imagined. As Jesus found them in a time of great suffering and loss, they would proclaim the new life of Christ they had seen and known in their own lives. That was their good news, and their witness.

That’s how Jesus finds us. Right in the middle of our hurt and confusion. Right where we need him the most. We shouldn’t imagine that we must wait to find Jesus until all the problems in our lives are solved. We don’t have to qualify for God’s love by making everything right. We don’t have to sort out everything difficult or confusing before God will come to us. We can find God present in the midst of the best times and the worst times of our lives. And we can share the good news of faith with others.

Look it Up

See Hymn 182, “Christ is alive! Let Christians sing,” a hymn text by Brian A Wren, especially verse 4: “Not throned above, remotely high, untouched, unmoved by human pains, but daily, in the midst of life, our Savior with the Father reigns.”

Think About It

How have you known God’s presence in times of pain or confusion? How did faith make a difference for you? Can you share this good news?