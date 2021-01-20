A Prayer for the President from the BCP

O Lord our Governor, whose glory is in all the world: We commend this nation to thy merciful care, that, being guided by thy Providence, we may dwell secure in thy peace.

Grant to the President of the United States, and to all in authority, wisdom and strength to know and to do thy will.

Fill them with the love of truth and righteousness, and make them ever mindful of their calling to serve this people in thy fear; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, world without end.

Amen.

1979 Book of Common Prayer, p. 820