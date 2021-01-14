Appointments

The Rev. Edmund Alleyne is rector of Advent, Westbury, N.Y.

The Rev. Robert Anderson is rector of Holy Child, Ormond Beach, Fla.­

The Rev. Canon Joan Anthony is interim rector of St. Augustine in the Woods, Freeland, Wash.

The Rev. Canon Lloyd Anthony is interim rector of St. David’s, Cambria Heights, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Brian Baker is rector of Christ Church, Elizabethtown, Ky.

The Rev. Will Bergmann is rector of St. Mark’s, Leominster, Mass.

The Rev. Thomas Blake is rector of St. Catherine of Sienna, Reno, Nev.

The Rev. John Borrego is interim rector of St. John’s, Norman, Okla.

The Rev. Jasmine “Jazzy” Bostock is vicar of St. John the Baptist, Ma’ili, Hawaii.

The Rev. Justin Boyd is assistant rector of Christ Church, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Dr. Ernest Boyer is rector of St. Stephen’s, Gilroy, Calif.

The Rev. Brooks Boylan is assistant rector of St. Peter’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Bill Bradbury is bridge priest of St. Andrew’s, Methuen, Mass.

The Rev. Dr. Larry Bradford is regional missioner for the Southwest Region of the Diocese of Colorado.

The Rev. Lecia Brannon is rector of St. Mary’s, Cypress, Texas.

The Rev. Paul Briggs is interim rector of St. James, Langhorne, Pa.

The Rev. Steven Brill is interim priest of St. David of Wales, Shelton, Wash.

The Ven. Laurie Brock is Archdeacon of the Bluegrass in the Diocese of Lexington.

The Rev. Canon Walter Brownridge is canon to the ordinary for cultural transformation of the Diocese of Vermont.

The Rev. William L. Bulson is rector of Grace, Sheboygan, Wisc.

The Rev. Darryl Burke is priest in charge of Trinity, Portland, Conn.

The Rev. Larry Bussey and the Rev. William Heisley are co-priests of St. Luke & St. James, Minneapolis, Minn.

The Rev. Dr. Matthew Cadwell is vicar of Christ Church (Old North), Boston.

The Rev. Dn. Tina Campbell is indigenous missioner of the Diocese of Northern California.

The Rev. Chris Capaldo is rector of St. Chrysostom’s, Quincy, Mass.

The Rev. David Carlisle is missioner of the Diocese of Northern Michigan

The Rev. Brent Carey is interim rector of St. Michael’s, Norman, Okla.

The Rev. Donald Caron is interim rector of St. David’s, Cranbury, N.J.

The Rev. William Carroll is rector of Trinity, Longview, Texas.

The Rev. Hugh Chapman is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. John Christopher is interim priest of Good Shepherd of the Hills, Cave Creek, Ariz.

The Rev. Paul Christopherson is priest in charge of St. John’s, Salisbury, Conn.

The Rev. Dn. Lawrence Civali is deacon in charge of St. Paul’s, Chester, Pa.

The Rev. Dn. David Clothier is deacon of St. John’s, Pensacola, Fla

The Rev. Daphne Cody is rector of St. Lawrence, Libertyville, Ill.

The Rev. Christopher A. Cole is rector of St. Andrew’s, Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Rev. Lea Colvill is rector of St. Luke’s, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Rev. Sylvia Czametsky is supply priest of Advent, Sumner, Miss.

The Rev. Don Davidson is interim rector of Holy Trinity, Wyoming, Mich.

The Rev. Lee Davis is rector of St. Mary Magdalene, Coral Springs, Fla.

The Rev. David Dearman is interim rector of Grace, Galveston, Texas.

The Rev. John Deason is pastor of Holy Apostles and St. Stephen’s, Arbutus, Md.

The Rev. David DeSmith is bridge priest of St. Stephen’s, Pittsfield, Mass.

The Rev. Charlie Deaton is rector of St. George’s Clarksdale, Miss.

The Rev. Gary D’Hommidieu is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Orlando.

The Rev. Amy Dills-Moore is priest in charge of Epiphany, Atlanta.

The Rev. Katherine Doar is priest in charge of St. Philip the Apostle, Scotts Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Gail Duba is interim rector of St. George’s, Roseburg, Ore.

The Rev. Steven Ellis is interim priest of St. Matthew’s, Eugene, Ore.

The Rev. Ted Estes is rector of St. Paul’s, Lees Summit, Mo.

The Rev. Darby Everhard is interim rector of St. Mary’s, High Point, N.C.

The Rev. Renee Fenner is priest in charge of All Saints & the Ascension, Saint Louis, Mo.

The Rev. Eric Fialho is rector of St. Gabriel’s, Marion, Massachusetts.

The Rev. Dr. Sally French is interim east regional canon of the Diocese of North Carolina.

The Rev. Ann Grady is priest in charge of St. Christopher’s, Grand Blanc, Mi.

The Rev. David Greer is locum tenens of Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

The Rev. Stacy Grossman is priest in charge of St. Francis of Assisi, Novato, Calif.

The Rev. Norma Guerra is associate for formation and transition ministry of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Jane Hague is interim rector of St. Anne’s, Damascus, Md.

The Rev. Dr. Lisa Hahneman is priest in charge of St. John’s, New Milford, Conn.

The Rev. James Hairston is bridge priest of Grace, Everett, Mass.

The Rev. Dr. Patti Hale, O.P. is priest in charge of Emmanuel, Coos Bay, Ore.

The Rev. Virginia Hall is interim rector of Trinity, Bloomington, Ind.

The Rev. Crystal Hardin is associate rector of St. George’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. John Heidel is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Madisonville, Ky.

The Rev. A.J. Heine is rector of Trinity, Staunton, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Roy Hills is priest in charge of St. James-Santee, McClellanville, S.C.

The Rev. Canon Moki Hino is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii.

The Rev. Kenneth Hitch is rector of St. Eustace, Lake Placid, N.Y.

The Rev. Holly Hoffmann is priest in charge of St. Saviour’s, Bar Harbor; Church of Our Father, Hulls Cove; and St. Andrew’s and St. John’s, Southwest Harbor, Maine.

The Rev. Steve Holt is rector of Guardian Angel, Baltimore.

The Rev. Stephen C. Holton is interim priest of Christ Church, Warwick, N.Y.

The Rev. Peter Homeyer is rector of Christ Church, Dayton, Ohio.

TThe Rev. Jeffrey Hupf is rector of St. Martin’s-by-the-Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Minn.

The Rev. Martha Hurlburt is vicar of St. Paul’s, Klamath Falls, Ore.

The Rev. Jeffrey Hurst is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Independence, Mo.

The Rev. Canon Angela Ifill is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Plant City, Fla.

The Rev. Justin Ivatts is rector of Grace Church & St. Mary’s Memorial Church, Berryville, Va.

The Rev. David Jackson is rector of Emmanuel, La Grange, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Dn. Katherine Jacob is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Alabama.

The Rev. Alan James is interim rector of Grace, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Shancia Jarrett is curate in Christ Church, Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Marilyn Jenkins is priest in charge of St. George’s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Dr. Vincent J. Kopp is rector of St. Stephen’s, Oxford, N.C.

The Rev. Stephanie Kopsch is interim rector of St. Timothy’s, Centennial, Colo.

The Rev. Martha Korinek is interim rector of St. Bede’s, Menlo Park, Calif.

The Rev. Robert Kossler is interim rector of Transfiguration, San Mateo, Calif.

The Rev. Darlene Kuhn is rector of Mediator, Harbert, Mich.

The Rev. Charlotte LaForest is rector of St. Andrew’s, Longmeadow, Mass.

The Rev. Lauren R.E. Larkin is priest in charge of Nativity, Grand Junction, Colo.

The Rev. Kimberlee Law is vicar of St. Barnabas, Glenwood Springs, Colo.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Laws is rector of St. Martin’s, Bridgewater, N.J.

The Rev. Mary Jayne Ledgerwood is rector of Trinity, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Judith Lee is interim priest of Trinity, Milford, Mass.

The Rev. Andrew Cruz Lillegard is rector of St. Luke the Beloved Physician, Saranac Lake, N.Y.

The Rev. Bill Locke is bridge priest of Holy Spirit, Fall River, Mass.

The Rev. Canon David Lowry is interim rector of St. George’s, New Orleans, La.

The Rev. Ali and the Rev. George Lufkin are co-vicars of St. Alban’s, Tillamook and St. Catherine’s, Manzanita, Ore.

The Rev. William Lytle is rector of Christ Church, Gilbertsville, N.Y.

The Rev. Lisa Meirow is rector of St. Andrew’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Susanne Methven is chaplain of St. Simeon’s Senior Living Community, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Rick Meyers is interim priest of St. Brigit’s, Frederick, Colo.

The Rev. Frederic Miller is interim rector of St. Jude’s, Wantagh, N.Y.

The Rev. Audrey Miskelley is interim vicar of St. John’s, Clayton, Calif.

The Rev. James Morgan is interim priest of Trinity, Huntington, W.V.

The Rev. Ralph Morgan is locum tenens of Calvary, Richmond, Texas.

The Rev. Kelly Moughty is priest in charge of Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, Va.

The Rev. Jeremiah Mustered is interim deacon in charge of St. Paul’s, Oaks, Pa.

The Rev. Charles Myers is rector of St. John the Baptist, Orlando.

The Rev. Nik Myers is rector of Epiphany, Winchester, Mass.

The Rev. Sarah Nelson is resource priest of St. Barnabas, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Frederick Nestrock is priest in charge of St. Katherine’s, Williamston, Mich.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Adeboyaga Okunsanya is priest in charge of St. Teresa’s, Acworth, Ga.

The Rev. Paul Olsson is rector of St. Paul’s, Middlebury, Vt.

The Rev. Bob Ott is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Marianna, Fla.

Mr. Bal Patterson is regional missioner for the Front Range region of the Diocese of Colorado.

The Rev. Beverly Patterson is rector of Christ Church, Gordonsville and Emmanuel, Rapidan, Va.

The Rev. Dn. Wendy Pearson is parish deacon of Trinity, Marshall, Mich.

The Rev. Chuck Peek is interim rector of St. Mark’s on the Campus, Lincoln, Neb.

The Rev. James Perra is rector of Grace, Traverse City, Mich.

The Rev. Stephen Pessah is rector of Christ Church, Monticello, Fla.

The Rev. Nick Phares is rector of St. Luke’s, Bartlesville, Okla.

The Rev. Dr. Nina Pooley is rector of St. Stephen’s, Pittsfield, Mass.

The Rev. James and the Rev. Jo Popham are priests in charge of St. Andrew’s, Destin, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Chip Prehn is a partner with Dudley & Prehn Educational Consultants and vicar of St. Mark’s, Coleman, Texas, and a member of the board of directors of the Living Church Foundation.

The Rev. Michael Ryan is rector of St. John’s, Kirkland, Wash.

The Rev. Robert Saik is rector of Transfiguration, Mesa, Ariz.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Marda Steedman Sanborn is interim priest of St. Margaret’s, Bellevue, Wash.

The Rev. Ramona Scarpace is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Saint Paul, Minn.

The Rev. Lauren Schoeck is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Rev. Regan Schutz is rector of Christ Church, Coronado, Calif.

The Rev. Douglas Scott is interim rector of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukie, Ore.

The Rev. Tom Scott is extended supply priest of St. Giles, Northbrook, Ill.

The Rev. John Seib is rector of St. Mark’s, North Tonawanda, N.Y.

The Rev. Kevin Thew Forrester is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Rise Thew Forrester is chaplain of Mount Hood Legacy Hospital, Gresham, Ore.

The Rev. Kathryn Thomas is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Columbus, Ind.

The Rev. Jerry Thompson is priest in charge of St. James, Fremont, Neb.

The Rev. Dr. Chrysanne Timm is rector of St. Christopher’s, Northport, Mich.

The Rev. John Tober is rector of St. James, Las Cruces, N.M.

The Rev. Charles Todd is interim rector of Trinity, Statesboro, Ga.

The Rev. Andrew Van Buren is priest in charge of St. Gabriel’s, Douglassville, Pa.

The Rev. Abby Vanderbrug is director of children and family ministries at Christ Church, Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Dwayne Varas is rector of St. Elizabeth’s, Richmond Hill, Ga.

The Very Rev. Jesse Vaughan is interim dean of St. Michael’s Cathedral, Boise, Idaho.

The Rev. Nancy Woodworth-Hill is rector of Lawrencefield Parish, Wheeling, W.V.

The Rev. Catherine Wright is rector of St. Matthew’s, Austin, Texas

The Very Rev. Paula Vukmanic is rector of St. Francis, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Raja Zanaba is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Albany: Louis Enrico Midura

Atlanta: David Emory Boyd III, Derek Michael Larson, Edgar Otero-Ruiz, Rhett Berard Solomon, Adelyn Elizabeth Tyler

California (for Maryland): Peter Vazquez-Schmitt

Central Pennsylvania: Allison Jan Carnahan

Chicago: Michael Choquette, Timothy Murray, Christopher Phillips, Anne Smith, Max Smith

Easton: Stephanie B. Clayville (parish deacon, St. Mary the Virgin, Pocomoke City, Md.).

Fond du Lac: Julia Roane Hendrix, David Brent Manley, Jerome Peter Molitor

Fort Worth: Ted Hamby Clarkson, Jr.

Indianapolis: Rebekah Sims

Iowa: Susan Lynn Forshey

Long Island: John Marsden Hunt

Louisiana: Lindsey R. Ardrey, R. Lynn Hooks, Allison C. Reid

Maryland: Kathryn Elizabeth Beaver, Margaret S. Brack, Thomas Clement, Derek Harris Miller

Michigan: Melissa Congleton, Christine Fentress-Gannon, Timothy Flynn, Patty Fraley, Ronda Johnson, Cleda Smartt, Marion Andrea Peglar VanLoo

Northern Indiana: Katherine Sue Townley

Northwestern Pennsylvania: John Wise (parish deacon, St. Clement’s, Greenville, Pa.).

Rio Grande: Nancy Antrim, Katie Hudak, Cindy Lose.

San Joaquin: Catherine Mary Kline, Theresa Dianne March

Southwest Florida: Marcella Robinson

Vermont: Jonathan Ross

Washington: Catherine Ann Ballinger, Antonio Jermaine Baxter, Ethan John Bishop-Henchman, Michael Sheldon Cahall, Hope Alice Jee Christensen, Adrienne Joann Clamp, Robert Douglas Kirby, Sally Ann Lermond, Linda Lorraine Mahler, Ebele Patience Okonkwo Onuigbo, Mary Norvell Sebold, Sara Marie Thorne

West Missouri: Lynda Ann Hurt, Isaac Ross Petty

Western Louisiana: Keith Dorwick, Robert Harkness, Rita Jefferson, and Paul White

Western North Carolina: Cheryl Antoinette Belhu

Priesthood

Alabama: Drew Brislin (associate rector, Ascension, Montgomery); Emily Collette (curate, Holy Apostles, Hoover, Ala.); Kelley Hudlow (priest in charge, Birmingham Episcopal Campus Ministries); Rose Veal Eby (outreach missioner, Nativity, Huntsville and priest in charge, St. Timothy’s, Athens, Ala.).

Alabama (for Georgia): Ranie Neislar (curate, St. Thomas, Huntsville, Ala.).

Albany: Jennifer Hull Dorsey (priest in charge, Christ Church, Greenville and Trinity, Rensselaerville, N.Y.), Meaghan Keegan (rector, St. Paul’s, Greenwich, N.Y.)

Arkansas: Laurie Bridewell (priest in charge, Emmanuel, Lake Village, Ark.), Teresa Cantrell (parish priest, St. John’s, Helena, Ark.), Brandon Hudson (curate, St. Thomas,’ Springdale, Ark.), and Katherine Wren (St. Stephen’s, Blytheville & Calvary, Osceola, Ark.).

Central Florida: Joseph Dewey (assistant rector, Incarnation, Dallas, Texas), Jennifer Grady (director of children’s ministry, St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Ky.), Elizabeth Hall (associate rector, St. George’s, The Villages, Fla.), Daniel Pinnell (associate rector, Grace, Ocala, Fla.).

Chicago: Catherine Anthony (associate priest, St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.), Timothy Murray, Christopher Phillips

Connecticut (for New Jersey): Douglas Worthington (rector, St. Andrew’s, Kent, Conn.)

East Carolina: Melody Mae Perdue (associate rector, Eastern Shore Chapel, Virginia Beach, Va.)

East Tennessee (for Colorado): Michelle Lynn Moore Simmons (associate, Good Shepherd, Lookout Mountain, Tenn.).

Eastern Michigan: Paul Brunell (priest in charge, Christ Church, Owosso, Mich.), Wendy Brown (priest in charge, St. John’s, Charlotte, Mich.), Thomas Manney (St. Paul’s, Bad Axe and St. John’s, Dryden, Mich.), Harold Schneider (parish priest, St. John the Baptist, Otter Lake, Mich.)

El Camino Real: Susan Stanton

Retirements

The Rev. Barbara Abbott as interim lower school chaplain of Episcopal Academy, Newtown Square, Pa.

The Rev. Rebecca Brown as rector of Christ the King, Arvada, Colo.

The Rev. Canon Nancy Deming as interim rector of St. Peter’s, Phoenixville, Pa.

The Rev. Mark Diebel as rector of Christ Church, Greenville, N.Y.

The Rev. Sarabeth Goodwin as missioner for Latino ministries of the Diocese of Washington.