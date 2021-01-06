As protesters occupied the U.S. Capitol building, Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry took to his and other TEC Facebook pages to pray for the nation. He invited viewers to follow along using using prayer number 4 on page 815 from the Book of Common Prayer.

4. For Peace

Eternal God, in whose perfect kingdom no sword is drawn

but the sword of righteousness, no strength known but the

strength of love: So mightily spread abroad your Spirit, that

all peoples may be gathered under the banner of the Prince of

Peace, as children of one Father; to whom be dominion and

glory, now and for ever. Amen.

The presiding bishop’s words are now archived on Facebook. Curry referred to the unrest as an “attempted coup,” Episcopal News Service has posted a partial transcript and more information:

“The events at our Capitol today are deeply disturbing. We believe the actions of armed protesters represent a coup attempt,” Curry said on Facebook Live shortly after 3:15 p.m. “Today’s protesters pushed through police barricades and forced their way into congressional chambers and … [are] threatening the safety of lawmakers, their staff and others who work in the Capitol complex. This threatens the integrity of our democracy, the national security of our nation, the continuity of government and the lives and safety of our legislators, their staffs, law enforcement and all who work in the Capitol.”

The staff of the church’s Office of Government Relations, which is housed in the United Methodist Building directly across the street from the Capitol, is working remotely, according to Director Rebecca Linder Blachly. Read the rest.