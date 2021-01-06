God’s Voice is Heard January 6, 2021 The Living Word https://livingchurch.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2016-07-24_1830_Vaughan_Roberts_Looking_for_a_Leader_1Samuel_3_Gods_voice_is_heard-1.mp3 “Just as God was about to promise that Eli’s sons are going to come crashing down—they will be be judged—we’re told that God is preparing for the future; not yet a king, but a prophet, because God rules through his Word.” The Rev. Vaughan Roberts is rector of St. Ebbe’s, Church, Oxford and director of the Proclamation Trust. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)