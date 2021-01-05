The Rt. Rev. Henry I. Louttit Jr., who served as the IX Bishop of Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 31, the Diocese of Georgia announced. He was 82. Bishop Louttit led the Diocese of Georgia from 1995 to 2010, after serving for nearly three decades as rector of Christ Church, Valdosta.

He was born June 13, 1938, in West Palm Beach, Florida. He graduated from the University of the South, and then from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1963. He was ordained as a transitional deacon in June 1963 and to the priesthood in April 1964.

Bishop Louttit had long been interested in liturgical renewal and was involved in the creation of the Book of Common Prayer 1979, according to the archives of the Diocese of Georgia. During his episcopacy, the Diocese of Georgia took renewed interest in planting new churches, and formed new missions in Leesburg, Martinez, Kingsland, Rincon, and Waverly.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Arledge Northway, whom he married while in seminary, and by three daughters, Amy, Katie, and Susan. His father, Henry I. Louttit Sr., also was an Episcopal bishop, serving in the former Diocese of South Florida, which has since been divided into three dioceses.

