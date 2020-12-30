Appointments

The Rt. Rev. Scott A. Benhase is vicar of St. Cyprian’s, Oxford, N.C.

The Rev. Mitchell Bojarski is rector of Incarnation, Penfield, N.Y.

The Rev. Stephanie Chase Bradbury is bridge priest of Trinity, Melrose, Mass.

The Rev. Amy Smith Bradley is rector of St. Andrew’s, Maryville, Tenn.

The Rev. Mantelle Bradley is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Clarksboro, N.J.

The Rev. Jane Brady-Close is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. Jana Branson is rector of St. David’s, Gayles Ferry, Conn.

Ms. Desiree Brattin is canon for finance and administration in the Diocese of Missouri.

The Rev. Anna Broadbent is associate for outreach of St. James Cathedral, Chicago.

The Rev. Clint Brown is curate of St. Mark’s, Beaumont, Texas

The Rev. Emily Rowell Brown is rector of St. Anne’s, Scottsville, Va.

The Rev. Cynthia Brust is rector of Hope, Melbourne, Fla.

The Rev. Jacob Dell is priest in charge, St. Peter’s, Lithgow, Millbrook, N.Y.

The Rev. Tommy Dillon is priest in charge of Nativity, Rosedale, La.

The Rev. Canon Joel Dingman is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Sheridan, Wyo.

The Rev. Ha’aheo Guanson is parish priest of St. Matthew’s, Waimanalo, Hawaii

The Rev. David Goldberg is assistant rector of St. Mark’s, Houston.

The Rev. Dn. Judy Harris is deacon of St. Martin’s, Copperas Cove, Texas.

The Rev. Paul Jacobson is rector of Grace, Muncie, Ind.

The Rev. Kellaura Johnson is transition minister of the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Dn. Lydia Johnson is deacon of Trinity, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Michael Kurth is associate rector of Christ Church, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Mary Alice Mathison is missioner for Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Scott Maxwell is pastor of St. Christopher’s, Linthicum, Md.

The Rev. Brent Melton is interim chaplain of Trinity Episcopal School, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Julia Offinger is associate rector of Grace Church, New York.

The Rev. Rebecca Ogus is associate rector for youth and young adults of Redeemer, Baltimore.

The Rev. Brent Owens is rector of Good Shepherd, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Samira Izadi Page is vicar of Holy Nativity, Plano, Texas

The Rev. Scott Parnell is rector of Ware Church, Gloucester, Va.

The Rev. Lance Schmitz is associate priest for youth and families of St. Augustine’s, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Rev. Jean Scott is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Lubbock, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Kara Slade is associate rector of Trinity, Princeton, N.J.

The Very Rev. Aidan Smith is dean of Trinity Cathedral, Pittsburgh.

Ordinations

Priesthood

South Dakota: Cody Maynus (rector, St. Andrew’s, Rapid City, S.D.)

Retirement

The Rev. Canon John Tidy as canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Southeast Florida.