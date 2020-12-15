God Doesn’t Promise to Save the Church December 15, 2020 News “In Mary and Joseph and this group of Magi we see a common denominator which allows them to live with courage and generosity. It’s being willing to be led by God’s light. They listen to God’s message. They watch for God’s sign. They live as people who who are not alone, but who have been named and claimed for God’s purpose, not merely for themselves.” The Rev. Canon Martha Tatarnic is rector of St. George’s Anglican Church, Saint Catharines, Ontario. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)