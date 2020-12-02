Appointments

The Rev. Clarence B. Baker is priest in charge of Trinity, Pine Bluff, Ark.

The Rev. William Baker is priest in charge of Ascension, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Dn. Mike Ballard is deacon of Redeemer, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Ann Barker is rector of St. Joseph’s, McDonough, Ga.

The Rev. JD Barnes is rector of Emmanuel, Rapid City, S.D.

The Rev. Maxine Barnett is rector of All Saints,’ Baldwin, N.Y.

The Rev. Kate Bast is rector of Trinity, Melrose, Mass.

The Rev. Stephen Batten is rector of Trinity, Chocowinity, N.C.

The Rev. Richard C. Bauer is rector of St. Edward’s, Lancaster, Pa.

The Rev. Jennifer Beal is bridge priest of St. Anne’s, North Billerica, Mass.

The Rev. Rosemary Beales is interim rector of St. Aidan’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Nathan Beall is rector of Middleham Chapel and St. Peter’s, Lusby, Md.

The Rev. Robert Beazley is rector of St. Michael’s, Mandeville, La.

The Rev. Daniel Bell is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Burlington, Mass.

The Rev. Michael Bell is director of spiritual care services at PIH Health, Whittier, Calif.

The Rev. Kim Capwell is interim rector of St. James, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Arthur “Art” Callaham is chaplain of Episcopal High School, Houston.

The Rev. Bryan Callen is curate of St. Andrew’s, Bryan, Texas.

The Rev. Ed Cardoza is missioner for property stewardship of the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The Rev. Diane Carleton is rector of All Saints,’ Torrington, Wyo.

The Rev. Bill Carlin is supply priest of St. Luke’s, Chickasha, Okla.

The Rev. Dn. David Chatel is deacon of St. Stephen’s, Brewton, Ala.

The Rev. Nancee Cekuta is rector of Holy Trinity, Fayetteville, N.C.

The Rev. Bruce Cheney is rector of St. Thomas, Oriental, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Katie Churchwell is dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Rev. Sheelagh Clarke is priest in residence of Holy Innocents, West Orange, N.J.

The Rev. Noel Doherty is supply priest of St. Luke’s, Bartlesville, Okla.

The Rev. Bob Donnell is deacon of All Saints,’ Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Michael P. Durning is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Dunedin, Fla.

The Rev. Monique Ellison is priest in charge of Messiah and St. Matthias,’ Baltimore.

The Rev. Kevin Emge is ministry coordinator of Trinity, Ottumwa, Iowa.

The Rev. Ryan Eikenbary is priest in charge of St. Anne’s, Stockton, Calif.

The Rev. Claire Elser is curate of Grace & St. Stephen’s, Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Rev. Dawn Enderwood is interim pastor of St. John’s, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Rev. Nicholas Evancho is priest in charge of St. Martin in the Fields, Grand Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Meghan Dow Farr is priest in charge of the Northern Highlands Benefice of the Diocese of Eau Claire (Ascension, Hayward, Wisc.; St. Luke’s, Springbrook, Wisc.; St. Alban’s, Spooner, Wisc.; & Grace, Rice Lake, Wisc.).

The Rev. Donna Foughty is rector of Christ Church, Harwich Port, Mass.

The Rev. Tom Gartin is priest in charge of Faith Church, Cameron Park, Calif.

The Rev. Anny Gennato is rector of St. Augustine, Rocklin, Calif.

The Rev. Paul Gennett is interim rector of Immanuel Church, Highlands, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Hugh James is interim rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Kellaura Johnson is transition minister of the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Charles Kiblinger is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Venice, Fla.

The Rev. Debra Kissinger is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Duluth, Minn.

The Rev. Benita Keene Johnson is associate rector of St. John’s, Western Run, Glyndon, Md.

Father Sergeii is a novice of the Order of Julian of Norwich, White Lake, Wis.

The Rev. Lyndon Shakespeare is rector of Holy Comforter, Broomfield, Colo.

The Rev. Wes Sharp is associate of Cathedral of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Tara Shepley is priest in charge of St. George’s, Middlebury, Conn.

The Rev. Sam Sheridan is assistant rector Immanuel-on-the-Hill, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Anna Shine is missioner of Appalachian State University, Third Place, and St. Luke’s Church, Boone, N.C.

The Rev. Sarah Shirley is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Powhatan, Va.

The Rev. Stephen Shortess is rector of St. Andrew’s, Seguin, Texas.

The Rev. Dn. Marian Sive is director of the healing ministry at Christ the King Spiritual Life Center, Greenwich, N.Y.

The Rev. Lars Skoglund is rector of St. Michael’s, Racine, Wis

Ordinations

Diaconate

South Carolina: Rosario Francis Tortora (associate, Grace Cathedral, Charleston, S.C.).

Priesthood

Pittsburgh (for Tennessee): Wes Hill (priest associate, Trinity Cathedral, Pittsburgh).

Rochester: Josh Barrett (pastoral leader of Redeemer, Addison, N.Y. and pastoral associate of Christ Church, Corning, N.Y.)

South Dakota: Cody Maynus (rector, St. Andrew’s, Rapid City, S.D.).

Springfield; Christopher Ben Simpson (rector, Trinity, Lincoln, Ill.).

Washington: Savannah Caitlyn Ponder (assistant rector for ministries to youth, families, and children, St. John’s, Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.)

Washington (for Western Massachusetts): Kevin Antonio Smallwood (associate rector, Grace, Silver Spring, Md.).

Western Louisiana: Andrew Armond (chaplain, Episcopal School of Acadiana, Lafayette and Broussard, La.), Laurent De Prins

Western North Carolina: Jared Grant (curate, Ascension, Hickory, N.C.)

Wyoming: George Harty (parish priest, St. George’s, Lusk, Wyo.), Jennie Ketner (parish priest, Christ Church, Douglas, Wyo.), Kristin Lee (parish priest, St. Christopher’s, Cheyenne, Wyo.), Kenli Lowe (parish priest, St. Andrew’s, Meteetse, Wyo.)

Retirements

The Rev. Michael Carroll as priest in charge of Todos los Santos, Meriden, Conn.

The Rev. Susan Copley as rector of Christ Church & San Marcos, Tarrytown, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon William Derby, O.G.S. as rector of St. Edward the Martyr, New York.

The Rev. Thomas Faulkner as vicar of Christ Church, Sparkill, N.Y.

The Rev. Jack Gilpin as rector of St. John’s, New Milford, Conn.

Ms. Gail McShane as diocesan coordinator of the Diocese of Southeastern Florida.

The Rev. Keith Talbert as rector of St. Paul’s, Foley, Ala.

The Rev. Nancy Turner-Jones as rector of St. Barnabas, Montgomery, Ohio

The Rev. Hillary West as rector of Epiphany, Herndon, Va.

The Rev. Joseph Wilkes as rector of St. Andrew’s, Methuen, Mass.

