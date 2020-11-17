The November 29 Advent Issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

The cover story by G. Jeffrey MacDonald examines how the pandemic is causing increased stress levels for clergy, and explores some coping methods.

Shirley O’Shea contributes two pieces on mental illness — a first-person account of what she wishes clergy would understand, and a review of Finding Jesus in the Storm, about the spiritual lives of mentally ill Christians.

In the news, the Very Rev. Kurt H. Dunkle has announced he will step down as dean and president of General Theological Seminary. He spoke at length with Kirk Petersen on his eventful tenure there and his hopes for the vitality of the Church.

The Church of England has launched “Living in Love and Faith,” an extensive set of teaching resources to help guide conversations on issues of identity, sexuality, relationships and marriage. Mark Michael reports on the launch, and Oliver O’Donovan takes a deep dive into the 468-page book.

Kirk Petersen describes Jerusalem Peacebuilders, an Episcopal organization working to raise a generation of young leaders committed to peace in the Middle East.

Sarah Hinlicky Wilson has a tribute to the Great Litany as an inspiration for prayer, and Ryan Pollock introduces two of the saints who were newly included in Lesser Feasts & Fasts 2018.

Mark Michael’s De terra veritas column describes the dark story behind the author of a spritely hymn from his childhood.

All this plus more news, book reviews, People & Places and more, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878.

NEWS

Dunkle to Step Down as Dean at GTS

FEATURES

Training Young Leaders to Wage Peace in the

Holy Lands | By Kirk Petersen

Holy Lands | By Kirk Petersen Stress Compounded for Clergy in Pandemic

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald What Mentally Ill Persons Wish Their Clergy Understood

By Shirley O’Shea

By Shirley O’Shea All I Really Need to Pray I Learned from the Litany

By Sarah Hinlicky Wilson

By Sarah Hinlicky Wilson The Lights of the World

Dec. 12: St. Jane de Chantal and St. Francis de Sales

By Ryan Pollock

ETHICS

Mapping the Terrain for Engagement on Human Sexuality:

The Church of England’s Living in Love and Faith

Review by Oliver O’Donovan

BOOKS

Lights for the Path | Review by Todd FitzGerald

Finding Jesus in the Storm | Review by Shirley O’Shea

Weather | Review by Tim Bascom

OTHER DEPARTMENTS