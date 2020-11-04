Appointments

The Rev. Marianne Allison is associate rector of St. John the Baptist, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Andrew Ancona is associate rector and school chaplain of St. Luke in the Fields, New York.

The Rev. Jerry Askew is archdeacon of the Diocese of East Tennessee.

The Rev. Mike Bernard is interim rector of St. Christopher’s, Lubbock, Texas

The Rev. Bill Blackerby is interim rector of St. Simon Peter, Pell City, Ala.

The Rev. Dn. Ken Boccino is parish deacon of Church of the Saviour, Denville, N.J.

The Rev. Samuel Colley-Toothaker is priest in charge of St. John’s, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Dn. Marilee Comerford is deacon of St. Stephen’s, Cohasset, Mass.

The Rev. John H. Conners is interim rector of St. John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

The Rev. Vincent Connery is priest associate of Christ and St. Luke, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Nate Darville is rector of St. Peter’s, Essex Fells, N.J.

Ms. Kelsey Davis is missioner for campus ministry at the University of North Carolina-Asheville and Western Carolina University and director of Blue Ridge Service Corps in the Diocese of Western North Carolina

The Rev. David Hall is associate rector of St. Luke’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Michael Henderson is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Duncan Hilton is priest in charge of St. John’s, Walpole, N.H.

The Rev. Steve Hines is rector of Trinity, Danville, Ky.

The Rev. Christine Jones is priest in partnership of St. John’s, Randolph, Vt.

Ms. Alisa Kelly is canon for finance and administration of the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Julie Kelly is pastor of Church of the Savior, Hanford, Calif.

The Rev. Aaron Klinefelter is rector of St. Jude’s, Cupertino, Calif.

The Rev. James Pevehouse is locum tenens of St. Paul‘s, Waco, Texas.

The Rev. Kathy Pfister is canon vicar of Christ Church Cathedral, Houston.

The Rev. Kenneth Pierce is deacon of St. Michael the Archangel, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Alvaro Pinzon is curate of St. Peter‘s/San Pedro, Pasadena, Texas

The Rev. Callie Plunket-Brewton is rector of Trinity, Florence, Ala.

The Rev. Hannah Pommersheim is curate of St. Stephen’s, Houston.

The Rev. Katie Nakamura Rengers is staff officer for church planting for the Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Laura Rezac is associate rector for youth and children’s formation at St. Stephen’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Karen Rezach is priest in charge of Grace, Rutherford, N.J.

The Rev. Lissie Rhoton is curate of Trinity, The Woodlands, Texas.

The Rev. Rosalie Richards is priest in charge of Our Savior, New York.

The Rev. Anne F. Downs Richter is rector of St. Ambrose, Boulder, Colo.

The Rev. Cliff and Judith Rucker are chaplains to the retired clergy in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Frederick W. Schmidt, Jr., is vice rector of Good Shepherd, Brentwood, Tenn.

The Rev. John Schmidt is associate rector of All Angels,’ New York.

The Rev. Chris Thompson is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Columbus, Ohio.

The Rev. Danielle Thompson is rector of Grace, Sheffield, Ala.

The Rev. Ed Thompson is middle school chaplain at St. Stephen’s School, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Richelle Thompson is rector of Resurrection, Rainbow City, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Kwasi Thornell is bishop’s deputy for special ministries in the Diocese of Southeast Florida.

The Rev. Terri Thornton is interim priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Oxford, Ohio.

The Rev. Veronika Travis is rector of Christ Church, Ithan and St. Martin’s, Radnor, Pa.

The Rev. Jordan Trumble is rector of Christ Church, Fairmont, W. V.

The Rev. Jean Vargo is interim dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Mark Wood is supply priest of St. Bede’s, Cleveland and St. Christopher’s, Midwest City, Okla.

The Rev. Charles Wynder is chaplain of St. Paul’s School, Concord, N. H.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Connecticut: Kathryn Elizabeth McKey-Dunar, Stephen Raymond Nagy, Shancia Ralna Jarrett, Timothy Robert O’Leary, Helena Elizabeth Lovier Martin, Matthew William Handi.

Easton: Barbara A. Coleman (regional deacon, Christ Church, Cambridge & Old Trinity & St. Andrew’s, Hurlock, Md.), Andrew C. Cropper (parish deacon, All Hallows,’ Snow Hill, Md.), Alisha M. King (parish deacon, St. Alban’s, Salisbury, Md.), Laura Jean McCarthy (parish deacon, St. Peter’s, Salisbury, Md.), Christine J. Sabas (parish deacon, St. Andrew’s, Princess Anne, Md.), Marguerite A. Samuels (parish deacon, St. Paul’s, Centreville, Md.), Katherine E. Webb (parish deacon, Holy Trinity, Oxford, Md.).

New York: Cristóbal Colón, James Pecoy III

New York (for North Carolina): Paul Daniels

Newark: Sun-Hwan Sprigg (parish deacon, St. George’s, Maplewood, N.J.), Virginia Whatley .

Northern California: Grace Flint, Marcia E. Hansen, Portia Hopkins, Libby Vincent, Laurie Warren North Dakota: Joseph Lister Hubbard, Jr.

Northern Indiana (for Milwaukee): Kirsten Laurel Guidero (parish deacon, Gethsemane, Marion, Ind.)

Northwest Texas: Tammy Breitbarth, Miriam G. Scott

Ohio: Christopher M. Decatur, David L. McBee, Noah M. Sutterisch

Pennsylvania: Jeremiah Mustered.

Rhode Island: Hartwell Hylton

Rochester: Gregory John Kremer, Keisha Marie Stokes

San Diego: Cindy Campos (parish deacon, St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.).

South Carolina: Pam Crossley Jerry J. Jellico (parish deacon, Holy Communion, Charleston, S. C.), Ken Kraft, Ross Tortora

Southern Ohio: Paul Andrew Bennett, Jean Ann Cotting, Michelle Suzanne Dayton, Jed Dearing, Stacey Erin Sands

Southern Virginia: Donna Lee Hines, Grace Martien Rigby

Southwestern Virgina: John Church, John Simpson

Springfield: Carter Aikin

Texas: Jeffrey Bohanski, Jacob Breeze, Clint Brown, Judy Harris, Vicki Knipp, Luz Cabrera Montes, Elisabeth Rhoton, Marcia Sadberry, John Vancamp, Christopher Weis

Virginia: Nina Bacas, Gwynn Crichton, Sam Sheridan

Priesthood

Arizona: Heather Rose (priest in charge, St. Paul’s, Tombstone, Ariz.), Adrian Tubbs (parish priest, St. George’s, Holbrook, Ariz.)

California: AnnaMarie Grace Hoos (assisting priest, Grace Cathedral, San Francisco), Peter Levenstrong (assistant rector, St. Gregory of Nyssa, San Francisco).