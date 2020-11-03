Tumisu | PixabayA Prayer for America on Election Day November 3, 2020 Highlight, News For Sound Government O Lord our Governor, bless the leaders of our land, that we may be a people at peace among ourselves and a blessing to other nations of the earth. Lord, keep this nation under your care. … And finally, teach our people to rely on your strength and to accept their responsibilities to their fellow citizens, that they may elect trustworthy leaders and make wise decisions for the well-being of our society; that we may serve you faithfully in our generation and honor your holy Name. For yours is the kingdom, O Lord, and you are exalted as head above all. Amen. 1979 Book of Common Prayer, p. 821-822 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)