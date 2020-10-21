Appointments, ordinations, receptions, and retirements from around the Episcopal Church, as printed in the November 1 issue of The Living Church.

Appointments

The Rev. Matthew Addington is assistant rector of St. Francis, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. David Bailey is extended supply priest of St. Mary’s, Hillsboro, Ohio.

The Rev. Corrie Cabes is assistant rector of Heavenly Rest, Abilene, Texas

The Rev. Chase Danford is priest in charge of Trinity, Asbury Park, N.J.

The Rev. Rose Eby is rector of St. Timothy’s, Athens, Ala.

The Rev. Marna Franson is missioner for Marquette County for the Diocese of Northern Michigan.

The Rev. Morgan Gardner is priest in charge of St. George’s, Newport News, Va.

The Rev. Lilian Hyde is interim rector of Trinity, Galveston, Texas.

The Rev. Annette Joseph is regional missioner for Christ Church, Cape Girardeau, Mo. & St. Paul’s, Sikeston, Mo.

The Rev. Canon John Kellogg is rector of Christ Church, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Cynthia Moore and the Rev. Pamela Thiede are co-vicars of the Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership (St. Augustine’s, Gary; St. Barnabas in the Dunes, Gary; St. Christopher’s, Crown Point; St. Paul’s, Munster; St. Stephen’s, Hobart; and St. Timothy’s, Griffith, Ind.).

The Rev. William Nesbit is priest in charge of Grace, Jefferson City, Mo.

The Rev. Jason Oden is priest in charge of Advent, Walnut Hills, Ohio.

The Rev. Shirley M. Porter is rector of St. Christopher’s, Perry, Ga.

The Rev. Genevieve Razim is interim rector of St. Timothy’s, Lake Jackson, Texas.

The Rev. Mary Bea Sullivan is interim rector of All Saints’, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Brian Tarver is rector of St. David’s, San Antonio.

The Rev. Kevin Veitinger is rector of All Saints,’ Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The Rev. Dn. Virginia Whatley is deacon of Good Shepherd, Fort Lee, N.J.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Central Florida: Rusty Hazelrigg (parish deacon, Ascension, Orlando, Fla.), Angel Lopez (assistant, St. John’s, Kissimmee, Fla.), Susan Moorehead (parish deacon, Grace, Ocala, Fla.).

Dallas: Trent Pettit

Fond du Lac: Nicole Misoni Beeck

Fort Worth: Paula Jefferson

Georgia: Rita Spalding

Iowa: Eric Joseph Rucker, Mariam Ruth Sawyer

Kentucky: John Charles Halton, Valerie Joan Mayo (campus minister and urban missioner, Diocese of Kentucky)

Lexington: David Thomas Goodpaster, Charles Halton

Los Angeles: Christie Ann Mossman, Dominique Nicolette Piper

Louisiana: Benjamin Jerome Nobles

Maine: Jean Cavanaugh, George Sheats

Maryland: John Deason

Minnesota: Mary Anderson, Mary Beth Farrell, Kate Maxwell, Pat Whitney

Mississippi: Tim Adams (parish deacon, Grace, Canton, Miss.)

New Jersey: Kyle Cuperwich (deacon administrator of Grace, Pemberton & St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Lumberton, N. J.), Robin Pierre, Shelton Radix

Virginia (for Western Tennessee): Mary Margaret Winn

Western Louisiana: Madeleine Rebouche

Western North Carolina: Kevin Todd

Wyoming: Paul Cripps, Annemarie Delgado, Mike Evers

Priesthood

Maryland: Jill Williams (curate, Christ Church, Ridgewood, N.J.)

Milwaukee: Michael Delashmutt (vice president, dean of academic affairs, and associate professor of sacred theology, General Theological Seminary, New York), Esther Kramer

Minnesota: Chris Boehm Carlson (assisting priest, St. Martin’s-by-the-Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Minn.), Katie Capurso Ernst (co-director, Mission Institute, Northborough, Mass.), Maggie Nancarrow (director of children, youth, and intergenerational ministry, St. Matthew’s, Saint Paul, Minn.), Tom Roy (assistant rector, St. John’s, St. Cloud, Minn.), Molly Weiss, Frank Whitman

Missouri: Mary Moloney Haggerty (priest-in-charge, St. Barnabas, Florissant, Mo.)

New Jersey: Thomas Szczerba (assistant, Grace, New York), Jorge Liriano Martinez (Iglesia San Andres, Camden, N.J.).

New York: Heidi Rose Thorsen (associate chaplain, Episcopal Church at Yale, New Haven, Conn.), Meredith Eve Ward (priest associate, Ascension, New York).

New York (for Virginia): James Hamilton Bates Morton III (Rockwell Fellow, St. James, Manhattan).

Western New York: Gerald Hilfiker (vicar, St. Paul’s, Springville, N.Y.), Rosaleen Nogle (priest in charge, St. Mark’s and All Saints, Buffalo, N.Y.)

Receptions

New Jersey: Andrew Calandriello (from the Roman Catholic Church).

Retirement

The Rev. Dr. James Melnyk as rector of St. Paul’s, Smithfield, N.C.

Mr. Penn Perry as executive director of Trinity Center, Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.

The Rev. Elenito Santos as assistant rector of St. Margaret’s, Waxhaw, N.C.