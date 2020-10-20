The November 1 World Mission edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

For our cover story, correspondent G. Jeffrey MacDonald and photographer Asher Imtiaz report from the Navajo Nation reservation on the growing food delivery ministry of the Episcopal Church, serving a population that has been devastated by COVID-19.

Kirk Petersen describes the guilty verdict in the disciplinary hearing of Bishop of Albany William Love, for defying the General Convention’s approval of same-sex marriage rites.

Petersen also reports that a decision on whether to postpone General Convention 2021 will be made in November, and describes the existential crisis facing Episcopal Migration Ministries on Election Day.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England issues a report excoriating the Church of England, and Mark Michael has the details.

Three retired bishops passed away within days of each other in early October, including former Bishop of Colorado Bill Frey, and Michael recounts the life of one of the Church’s most influential evangelicals.

Anglican evangelicals have established a mission in Erupata, a remote village in Kenya, and Jesse Masai describes their challenges and triumphs, while Muthuraj Swamy reimagines Christian mission.

Elizabeth Anderson explores the life of 4th-century Saint Ammonius the Earless, and in De terra veritas, Michael explains that it is the first in a series of reflections on some of the “new” saints added to the calendar of Lesser Feasts and Fasts.

In our Ethics column, Simon Cuff parses the differences between the affairs of God and the affairs of State, asking “Why Should Christians Vote?”

Pamela A. Lewis describes how a Jersey City painter is reinterpreting Old Masters by using them as inspiration for works featuring modern African Americans.

All this plus more news and book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Bishop Love Loses Trial on Same-Sex Marriage

A Man Full Alive: Remembering Bill Frey

FEATURES

The Lights of The World

Nov. 9: Ammonius the Earless, Hermit, 4th Century

By Elizabeth (Liza) Anderson

Great Rift Valley | By Jesse Masai

By Muthuraj Swamy

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald, with photos by Asher Imtiaz

By Pamela A. Lewis

ETHICS

Why Should Christians Vote? | By Simon Cuff

BOOKS

Citizen | Review by Nathaniel lWarne

In Search of the Common Good

Review by Jordan Hylden

Review by Jordan Hylden Converting Britannia | Review by Christopher Corbin

One Soul at a Time | Review by Zac Koons

OTHER DEPARTMENTS