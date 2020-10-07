Appointments

The Rev. Lupton Abshire is interim rector of St. Laurence, Conifer, Colo.

The Rev. John D. Adams is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Grand Isle, Neb.

The Rev. Jonathan Adams is rector of Trinity, Upperville, Va.

The Rev. Rian Adams is rector of St. Andrew’s, Panama City, Fla.

The Rev. Ngozi Agim is church planter for the Nigerian Community in Houston.

The Rev. Nina Bacas is associate rector of St. John’s, McLean, Va.

The Rev. Melanie Barbarito is interim priest in charge of Calvary, Summit, N.J.

The Rev. Matthew Burdette is rector of St. Thomas, Whitemarsh, Pa.

The Rev. Andrew Butler is rector of St. Margaret’s, Palm Desert, Calif.

The Rev. Katherine H. Byrd is rector of St. Francis, Goldsboro, N.C.

The Rev. Noah Campbell is vicar of Good Shepherd, Memphis and college missioner of the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Lynn Carter-Edmands is interim rector of St. Alban’s, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

The Rev. James B. Cook is assisting priest of St. Luke’s on the Lake, Austin, Texas

The Rev. Dn. Valerie Cowart is deacon of St. John’s, Lowell, Mass.

The Rev. Gwynn Crichton is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Michael Durning is priest associate of Redeemer, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Ellen Ekevag is ministry developer of the Diocese of Michigan.

The Rev. Andrew Ellison is rector of St. Catherine of Sienna, Missouri City, Texas.

The Rev. Carol Cole Flanagan and the Rev. Meg Ingalls are co-interim rectors of Christ Church, Rockville, Md.

The Rev. Maggie Foote is associate rector of All Souls,’ Berkeley, Calif.

The Rev. Laura F. Gettys is associate rector of Grace-St. Luke’s, Memphis.

The Rev. Andrew Goldhor is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Watertown, Mass.

The Rev. Timothy Grayson is priest in charge of St. Barnabas, Sykesville, Md.

The Rev. David Green is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Bon Secour, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Charles Halton is curate of St. Raphael’s, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Matthew Handi is missional curate of All Saints, Oakville, Conn.

The Rev. Andrew Harmon is senior associate rector of St. James, Baton Rouge, La.

The Rev. Dn. Judy Harris is deacon of St. Martin’s, Copperas Cove, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Mark Chung Hearn is director of contextual education at Church Divinity School of the Pacific.

The Rev. Meredith Day Hearn is priest of Indian Hill Church, Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Rev. Terri Hobart is priest in charge of St. Thomas,’ Denver.

The Rev. Dn. Rachel Iversen is deacon of Christ Church, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Dn. Lydia Johnson is deacon of Trinity, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Gregory Johnston is rector of St. John’s, Charlestown, Mass.

The Rev. Annette Joseph is regional missioner for Christ Church, Cape Girardeau, Mo. & St. Paul’s, Sikeston, Mo.

The Rev. Thea Keith-Lucas is interim chaplain of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

The Rev. Canon John Kellogg is rector of Christ Church, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

Ms. Alisa Kelly is canon for finance and administration of the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Julie Kelly is pastor of Church of the Savior, Hanford, Calif.

The Rev. Jonah Kendall is rector of St. Thomas, Sun Valley, Idaho.

The Rev. Dn. John Kendall is deacon of St. Mary’s, Milton, Fla.

The Rev. Trey Kennedy is interim rector of St. Michael’s, Fayette, Ala.

The Rev. Steven King is priest in charge of Trinity Cathedral, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Erin Kirby is rector of St. John’s, Marion, N.C.

The Rev. Dn. Vicki Knipp is deacon of St. Christopher’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Michael LaRue is priest in charge of Hope, Houston.

The Rev. Tina Lockett is vicar of Advent, Lillian, Ala.

The Rev. Betty Long is priest in charge of St. John the Evangelist, Yalesville, Conn.

The Rev. Bill Martin is supply priest of St. Basil’s, Talequah, Okla.

The Rev. Trawin Malone is interim vicar of Good Shepherd on the Hill, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Daniel McClain is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Dayton, Ohio.

The Rev. Kate Mckey-Duner is missional curate of Trinity, Brooklyn, Conn.

The Rev. Lizzie McManus-Dail is curate of Church of the Cross, Bee Cave, Texas

The Rev. Elizabeth Meade is interim pastor of St. Timothy’s, Creve Couer, Mo.

The Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux is dean of Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock, Ark.

The Rev. Nelson Mendoza is curate of St. Francis in the Valley, Green Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Eric Metoyer is rector of St. Francis,’ San Francisco.

Adia Milien is communications associate for the Diocese of California.

The Rev. Tammy Hobbs Miracky is family minister of All Saints, Brookline, Mass.

The Rev. Luz Cabrera Montes is curate of Trinity, Houston.

The Rev. Ian Montgomery is priest in charge of St. Saviour’s, Old Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Paul Moore is rector of St. Paul’s and La Iglesia de la Resurreccion, Mount Vernon, Wash.

The Rev. James Morton is curate of St. James, New York.

The Rev. Stephen Nagy is missional curate of St. Mark’s, Bridgewater, Conn.

The Rev. Cameron Nations is rector of St. Richard’s, Round Rock, Texas.

The Rev. Mawethu Ncaca is curate of St. John’s, Wake Forest, N.C.

The Rev. Alan Neale is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Goldsboro, N.C.

The Rev. Ranie Neislar is curate of St. Thomas, Huntsville, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Jennie Olbyrch is interim rector of Calvary, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Heather Patton-Graham is chaplain of the St. Andrew’s Schools, Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Rev. Lisa Ransom is vicar of Our Saviour, Mission Farm, Killington, Vt.

The Rev. Canon Lee Anne Reat is priest in charge of Christ Church, Springfield, Ohio, and missioner of South East Ohio of the Diocese of Southern Ohio.

The Rev. Whitney Rice is canon for evangelism and discipleship development in the Diocese of Missouri.

The Rev. Grace Rigby is assistant rector of Redeemer, Midlothian, Va.

The Rev. Amanda K. Robertson is rector of Good Shepherd, York, S. C.

The Rev. Marcia Sadberry is deacon in charge of St. Luke the Evangelist, Houston.

The Rev. Denise Schiavone is deacon of Christ Church, Columbia, Md.

The Rev. Kevin Schubert is rector of St. Stephen’s, Wimberley, Texas.

The Rev. Leslie Scoopmire is rector of St. Martin’s, Ellisville, Mo.

The Rev. Jessica Sexton is priest in charge of Trinity, Long Green, Md.

The Rev. Dn. John Talbert is deacon of Holy Spirit, Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Rev. Andrew Terry is area missioner in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Dn. James Thomas is deacon of Christ Church, Plymouth, Mass.

The Rev. Dn. Natalie Thomas is deacon of St. Barnabas, Falmouth, Mass.

The Rev. David Umphlett is rector of Holy Trinity, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Dn. John Vancamp is deacon of Trinity, The Woodlands, Texas.

The Rev. Seldon Walker is rector of Grace, Yorktown, Va.

The Rev. Seth Walley is priest in charge, Christ Church, Bay St. Louis, Miss.

The Rev. Rebecca Watts is associate rector for formation of St. Stephen’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Dn. Chris Weis is deacon-in-charge of St. Paul’s, Freeport, Galveston, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Doris Westfall is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Missouri.

The Rev. Dr. Dena Whalen is vicar of Advocate, Asheville, N.C.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Arizona: Susan Erickson, Keehna Sture

California: Elizabeth Mary Milner, Merrell Scot Sherman

Central Gulf Coast: Mike Ballard, David Chatel, David Clothier, Bob, Donnell, Rachel Iversen, Lydia Johnson, John Kendall, John Talbert

Chicago: George Arceneaux, Diane Luther

Colorado: Gary Darress, Laura Osborne, Mike Williams, Debbie Womack

Priesthood

Oklahoma: Chris Cole (curate, Trinity, Tulsa, Okla.)

Olympia: Rong By (Holy Family of Jesus, Tacoma, Wash.), Stephen Daniel Crippen (assisting priest, Grace, Bainbridge Island, Wash.), Natalie S. Johnson (curate, St. Paul’s, Seattle), and Hillary Beasley Kimsey (chaplain, Swedish Hospital, Seattle and assistant, St. Bede’s, Orchard Park, Wash.)

Retirements

The Rev. Michael Allen as rector of Trinity, Allendale, N.J.

The Rev. Dn. Ursula “Pixie” Baker as deacon of St. Paul’s, Winslow, Ariz.

The Rev. Phyllis Mahilani Beimes as vicar of St. Matthew’s, Waimanalo, Hawaii.

The Rev. Terry Edwards as priest in charge of S, Augustine, Newport News, Va.

The Rev. John Eidam as rector of St. Peter’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Charlie Grimes as deacon of Holy Trinity, Nashville, Tenn.

The Very Rev. Susan Grimm as rector of St. Timothy’s, Clarksville and Trinity, South Boston, Va.

The Rev. Nancy Hardin as priest in charge of Trinity, Troy, Ohio.

The Rev. Mary Hassell as priest in charge of St. Bede’s, Manchester, Tenn.

The Rev. Susan Kennard as rector of Trinity, Galveston, Texas.