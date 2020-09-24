Podcast: Why Do We Pray to ‘Our Father’? September 24, 2020 Podcasts, The Living Church podcast Wesley Hill Wesley Hill is an associate professor of biblical studies at Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, and the author most recently of The Lord’s Prayer: A Guide to Praying to Our Father. On the Podcast, Amber Noel interviews Hill about his current projects and why he’s been so captivated by the Lord’s Prayer lately — especially by the words, “Our Father.” Listen to it here. Coming Soon on the Podcast Oct. 1 and 8: Rowan Williams and Marilynne Robinson discuss her forthcoming novel, Jack. Read an excerpt in the latest issue of TLC. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)