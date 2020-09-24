Podcast: Why Do We Pray to ‘Our Father’?

Wesley Hill is an associate professor of biblical studies at Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, and the author most recently of The Lord’s Prayer: A Guide to Praying to Our Father.

On the Podcast, Amber Noel interviews Hill about his current projects and why he’s been so captivated by the Lord’s Prayer lately — especially by the words, “Our Father.”

