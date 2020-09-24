Search
Wesley Hill

Wesley Hill is an associate professor of biblical studies at Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, and the author most recently of The Lord’s Prayer: A Guide to Praying to Our Father.

On the Podcast, Amber Noel interviews Hill about his current projects and why he’s been so captivated by the Lord’s Prayer lately — especially by the words, “Our Father.”

Listen to it here.

Coming Soon on the Podcast

Oct. 1 and 8Rowan Williams and Marilynne Robinson discuss her forthcoming novel, Jack. Read an excerpt in the latest issue of TLC.