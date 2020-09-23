The October 4 Liturgical Arts & Music edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

The cover story by Simon Cotton features the 19th-century parson’s wife who painted the stunning ceilings of St. Mary the Virgin Church in Huntingfield, England.

In a more modern example of church beauty, Kirk Petersen has the story of St. Timothy’s in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which is installing a soaring, 30-foot altarpiece and a massive baptismal font.

Rounding out the artistic theme are reviews of The Sacred Veil, Eric Whitacre’s 12-movement choral composition exploring death and eternity; and a review of Stephen Platten’s lushly illustrated book, Cathedrals of Britain.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has interviewed author Marilynn Robinson for a very special, two-part TLC Podcast to be posted in early October. This issue has excerpts from a transcript to whet your whistle, along with a study guide if you want to dive deeply.

In the news, G. Jeffrey MacDonald reports on a wide variety of ideas for post-pandemic liturgy, and Neva Rae Fox assures us that animals will be blessed this St. Francis Day.

Victor Lee Austin traces the development of Morning and Evening Prayer through the centuries, and gives thanks for this distinctively Anglican form of worship.

St. Ignatius of Antioch was an early Christian bishop and martyr. Phil Harrold explores the saint’s pioneering role in “learning Christ.”

In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells shares stories from his personal Christian formation in the context of today’s racial tensions.

All this plus more news and book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Envisioning Liturgy for a Post-Pandemic Church

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

FEATURES

A Refuge of Beauty | By Kirk Petersen

Mildred Holland, Suffolk’s Michelangelo

By Simon Cotton

By Simon Cotton Morning and Evening Prayer: The Anglican Genius

By Victor Lee Austin

By Victor Lee Austin Learning Christ with Ignatius of Antioch

By Phil Harrold

By Phil Harrold Speaking the Language of the Soul

Marilynne Robinson and Rowan Williams on Jack

CULTURES

The Sacred Veil

Review Marty Wheeler Burnett

BOOKS

Cathedrals of Britain

Review by Peter Judd

OTHER DEPARTMENTS