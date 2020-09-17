On the podcast: Theologian and long-time Covenant contributor Ephraim Radner performs and shares classic musical texts. Violin “readings” from his home are interspersed with reflections on discipleship and prayer.

Songs played in this episode include: Brother James’ Air, Praise to the Lord, O Food to Pilgrims Given, Modeh Ani, Is There Anybody Here, Telemann’s Fantasia, Biber’s Passacaglia, and Come Down O Love Divine.

Listen here.