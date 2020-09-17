Podcast: Music as Prayer with Ephraim Radner September 17, 2020 Podcasts, The Living Church podcast Ephraim Radner On the podcast: Theologian and long-time Covenant contributor Ephraim Radner performs and shares classic musical texts. Violin “readings” from his home are interspersed with reflections on discipleship and prayer. Songs played in this episode include: Brother James’ Air, Praise to the Lord, O Food to Pilgrims Given, Modeh Ani, Is There Anybody Here, Telemann’s Fantasia, Biber’s Passacaglia, and Come Down O Love Divine. Listen here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)