Appointments

Ms. Gabrie’l J. Atchison is missioner for administration of the Dioceses of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York.

The Rev. Matt Babcock is associate rector of Christ Church, Winnetka, Ill.

The Rev. Noah Campbell is vicar of Good Shepherd, Memphis and college missioner of the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Lee Davis is rector of St. Mary Magdalene, Coral Springs, Fla.

The Rev. Maggie Foote is associate rector of All Souls’, Berkeley, Calif.

The Rev. Anny Gennato is rector of St. Augustine, Rocklin, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Mark Chung Hearn is director of contextual education at Church Divinity School of the Pacific.

Ms. Alisa Kelly is canon for finance and administration of the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Betty Long is priest in charge of St. John the Evangelist, Yalesville, Conn.

The Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux is dean of Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock, Ark.

The Rev. Stephen Nagy is missional curate of St. Mark’s, Bridgewater, Conn.

The Rev. Grace Pratt is lower school chaplain of St. Stephen and St. Agnes’ School, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Karen Rezach is priest in charge of Grace, Rutherford, N.J.

The Rev. Wes Sharp is associate of Cathedral of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Danielle Thompson is rector of Grace, Sheffield, Ala.

The Rev. Rebecca Watts is associate rector for formation of St. Stephen’s, Birmingham, Ala.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Alabama: Lucy Stradlund

Albany: Jennifer Hull Dorsey, Paul Arthur Guilmette

Los Angeles: Andrea Lee Thornton Arsene, Elizabeth Ann Piraino, Greta Ronningen, Steven Phillip Swartzell, Courtney Ann Urquhart Tan, Walter Joseph Thorne

Texas (for Western Louisiana): John M. Campbell

Priesthood

Central New York: Shelly Banner (assisting priest, St. Matthew’s, Liverpool, N. Y.)

Chicago: Jaime Briceño (priest in charge, St. Michael and All Angels, Berwyn, Ill.) and Lydia Gajdel (assistant rector, St. Paul and the Redeemer, Chicago)

Georgia: Leeann Culbreath (assistant rector, St. Barnabas, Valdosta, Ga.).

Indianapolis: Samuel Vaught (curate, All Saints, Indianapolis, Ind.), Alan Wallace (curate, St. Francis, Zionville, Ind.)

Iowa (for Hawaii): Jennifer Briggs Latham (associate rector, St. Matthew’s, Waimanalo, Hawaii).

Northern California: John W. Heidel (assisting priest, Trinity Cathedral, Sacramento, Calif.), Karen Joyce Lawler (assistant priest, St. Matthew’s, Sacramento, Calif.)

Receptions

Southern Virginia: The Rev. Vincent Connery (from the Roman Catholic Church)

Retirements

The Rev. Liz Anderson as interim rector of Faith, Cameron Park, Calif.

The Rev. John Atkins as rector of St. Paul’s, Dayton, Ohio.

The Rev. John Baker as rector of St. Aidan’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Rosemary Beales ss lower school chaplain of St. Stephen and St. Agnes School, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Edie Bird as rector of Christ Church, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Rev. Timothy Boggs as rector of St. Alban’s, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

The Rev. Andy Dunks as rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Marvin Foltz as rector of St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur, Mo.

The Rev. John Frazier as rector of St. Paul’s in the Pines, Fayetteville, N.C.

The Rev. David Green as rector of St. Luke’s, Marianna, Fla.

The Very Rev. Gail Greenwell as dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Rev. Nancy Hardin as rector of Trinity, Troy, Ohio.

The Rev. John Hayes as rector of St. Luke’s, Carey Street, Baltimore.

The Rev. Jennifer Holder as rector of St. Christopher’s, Lubbock, Texas

The Rev. Ralph Howe as senior associate rector of St. James, Baton Rouge, La.

The Rev. Ann Johnson as rector of St. Paul’s, Winslow, Ariz.

The Rev. John Karanja as vicar of St. Andrew’s, Lock Raven, Md.

The Rev. Liz Jones as pastoral associate of St. Peter’s-by-the-Sea, Gulfport, Miss.

The Rev. Steve McGehee as associate rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Nixon McMillan as rector of St. Paul’s, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. Tim McRee as rector of St. Andrew’s, Canton, N.C.

The Rev. Elizabeth Miller as chaplain to retired clergy of the Diocese of Maine

The Rev. David Perdue as rector of St. Stephen’s, Lubbock, Texas

The Rev. Stacy Salles as rector of Advent. Walnut Hills, Ohio

The Rev. Paul St. Germain as rector of St. Mark’s, Columbus, Ohio

The Rev. Canon Lynell Walker as associate dean and canon residentiary of Trinity Cathedral, Sacramento, Calif, and St. Michael’s Day School, Carmichael, Calif.