Music opens us to God. But what can we do if it’s dangerous to sing or play? Dr. Marty Wheeler Burnett, president of the Association of Anglican Musicians, joins us to talk about current best practices and new normals.

“Music is internalized in a very deep way,” she tells interviewer Abigail Woolley Cutter. It is a universal language, it builds community, and serves as a powerful way to teach theology. All this makes it worth the effort to find ways to save what is best about music while limiting the amount of danger.

Listen here.