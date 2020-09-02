Appointments from around the Episcopal Church, as published in the September 6, 2020 issue of The Living Church.

Appointments

The Rev. Miguel Alvarez is vicar of La Capilla Santa Maria, Hendersonville, N.C.

The Very Rev. Licia Affer is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Southeast Florida.

Ms. Lisa Brooks is diocesan coordinator and assistant to the bishop of the Diocese of Idaho.

The Rev. Lyn Burns is interim rector of St. Patrick’s, Pagosa Springs, Colo.

The Rev. John Caleb Collins is vicar of St. John’s, Bisbee and St. Stephen’s, Douglas, Ariz.

The Rev. Anne Carriere is priest associate of Grace-St. Luke’s, Memphis.

The Rev. Charlie Deaton is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Indianola, Miss.

The Rev. Alison Dingley and Mr. Willis Moore are chaplains to retired clergy in the Diocese of Hawaii.

The Rev. Angela Emerson is interim priest of St. Peter’s, Bennington, Vt.

The Rev. Gaelyn Evangreene is rector of St. David’s, Cullowhee, N.C.

The Rev. Nathan Finnin is rector of St. Andrew’s by the Sea, Nag’s Head, N.C.

The Rev. Grace Flint is assistant rector of St. John’s, Chico, Calif.

The Rev. Michael Foley is rector of Holy Nativity, Westchester, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Karl Griswold-Kuhn is rector of Christ Church, Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Rev. Carrie Guerra is rector of St Francis, San Antonio.

The Very Rev. Canon Gary Hall is interim dean of Bloy House, Glendale, Calif.

The Rev. David Halt is rector of St. James,’ Texarkana, Texas.

The Rev. Canon David Johnson is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Foley, Ala.

The Rev. Thomas Joyner is rector of St. Dunstan’s, Auburn, Ala.

The Rev. Dn. Meaghan Keegan is deacon vicar of St. Paul’s, Greenwich, N.Y.

The Rev. Benita Keene Johnson is long term supply priest of St. Katherine of Alexandria, Baltimore.

The Rev. Lee Lowery is rector of Epiphany, Tallassee, Ala.

The Rev. William Lupfer is interim rector of All Saints’ Church and Day School, Phoenix.

The Rev. Angel David Marrero-Ayala is priest in charge of Christ Church and Iglesia St. John, Hyde Park, Mass.

The Rev. Helena Martin is missional curate of St. Paul’s, Southington, Conn.

The Rev. Joshua Chan Foo Ng is rector of True Sunshine. San Francisco.

The Rev. Pete Nunnally is assistant rector of St. Mary’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Neil O’Farrell is priest in charge of St. John’s, Mount Washington, Md.

The Rev. Timothy O’Leary is rector of St. James, West Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Kevin Olds is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Southington, Conn.

The Rev. Will Packard is priest-in-charge of St. Andrew’s, Burke, Va.

The Rev. Sara Palmer is associate rector of St. Mary’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Christopher Richardson is priest in charge of St. John’s, Columbus, Ohio and a member of the youth ministry team of the Diocese of Southern Ohio.

The Rev. Christopher M. Robinson is priest in charge of Redeemer, Biloxi, Miss.

The Rev. Aidan Rontoni is rector of All Saints,’ Redding, Calif.

The Rev. Oscar Rozo is missioner for Latino ministries of the Diocese of Western North Carolina.

The Rev. Jamie S. Samilio is priest in charge of Good Samaritan, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Jeffrey Samuel is rector of St. Luke’s, Jackson, Tenn.

The Rev. Steven Tamke is priest in charge of Christ Church, Manhasset, N.Y.

The Rev. Porter C. Taylor is rector of St. David’s, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Matthew Woodward is dean of Trinity Cathedral, Sacramento, Calif.

The Rev. Douglas Worthington is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Kent, Conn.

The Rev. Andrea Castner Wyatt is rector of Trinity, Newtown, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. James Yarsiah is priest in charge of St. Michael the Archangel, Wall Township, and St. James, Bradley Beach, N.J.

The Rev. Philip Zoutendam is curate of St. Titus,’ Durham, N.C.