Bishops Carol Gallagher (Cherokee Nation) and Michael Smith (Potawatomi Nation) join us to talk about what it means to be Native American and Anglican, with its insights, tensions, and joys.

Smith is a former Bishop of North Dakota, and currently a part-time assisting bishop in the Diocese of Dallas. Gallagher served with Smith as assisting bishop in North Dakota, and currently is canon for the Central Region of the Diocese of Massachusetts.

This continues our series on Multicultural Anglicanism. Listen here.