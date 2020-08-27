Partner Spotlights are a new yearly print feature highlighting news and stories from many of the parishes, dioceses, and organizations that give generously to The Living Church.

In their flagship year, these spotlights have been deeply shaped by the pandemic. We asked for stories of what God was up to. We think you’ll find them fascinating and inspiring.

The document below is from the Sept. 6, 2020 issue of the magazine (vol. 261, no. 3). Information about all of our partners may be found at livingchurch.org/partners.

Partner Spotlights 2020 Compressed by Kirk Petersen on Scribd