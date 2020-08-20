Podcast: Acedia, the Noonday Demon of Sloth August 20, 2020 Podcasts, Updates Stefana Dan Laing Acedia (“sloth”) is a tricky vice. Most of us face it daily. Does it really mean “laziness”? Dr. Stefana Dan Laing, assistant professor of theology at Beeson Divinity School, invites us to stay spiritually alert (and stay still) with the help of St. Evagrius, a fourth-century monk and ascetic. Listen to it here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)