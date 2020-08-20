Search
Stefana Dan Laing

Acedia (“sloth”) is a tricky vice. Most of us face it daily. Does it really mean “laziness”? Dr. Stefana Dan Laing, assistant professor of theology at Beeson Divinity School, invites us to stay spiritually alert (and stay still) with the help of St. Evagrius, a fourth-century monk and ascetic.

Listen to it here.