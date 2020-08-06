From Sermons during the Season of Advent to Whitsuntide, (1848)

Christ hid his holiness, so that even his apostate angel, Satan, did not hesitate to approach him… Christ veiled even the humility with which he humbled himself to be obedient, so that Satan thought that Christ might be tempted through pride. Christ was content to be considered able to covet those very things which he had made, and like us, to desire them over the Father…. It surpasses all thought – it amazes and confounds – to think of God becoming man; the infinite enshrined within the finite, the Lord of all blended with his servant, the creator with his creature! It is a depth of mystery unsearchable. We must shrink with awe when we pronounce of it. In previous times, Christians fell down and worshiped when, in the creed, they uttered those words, “God was made man.”… We must be amazed and filled with joy to think that which God the son took was man, ourselves, our fallen and sinful nature, to himself, who is alone sinless.

Edward Bouverie Pusey (1800-1882) was a priest who served as Regius Professor of Hebrew at Oxford for more than fifty years. He was among the primary leaders of the Oxford Movement, Anglicanism’s Catholic revival. He wrote several of the Tracts of the Times, and sacramental confession and religious sisterhoods were restored in the Church of England through his influence. He is commemorated on September 18 on the liturgical calendars of several Anglican churches.