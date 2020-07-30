Podcast: Did You Know Movies Are Prayers?

Film critic Josh Larsen, co-host of the podcast Filmspotting and author of Movies Are Prayers, focuses on the intersection of faith and pop culture. In the latest podcast, he talks with TLC’s Amber Noel about how to be a better movie-watcher, the vocation of a film critic, and a “Top 4” list of films to engage the spiritual life.

