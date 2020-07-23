Classic Texts in Times of Crisis

How do we learn to suffer? How is God with a world that suffers? How do the sufferings of Jesus redeem us? The Rev. Mark Michael, editor of The Living Church, shares gentle yet bracing words of comfort and hope from Fr. Vincent McNabb, O.P., in a reading of retreat talks given to the Sisters of the Cenacle at their convent in the English village of Grayshott.

Listen here.