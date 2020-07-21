Podcast: The Money Question July 21, 2020 Podcasts, The Living Church podcast, Updates Many churches struggle to make ends meet financially even in the best of times, and the pandemic has made the situation worse. This recent podcast addresses some of the most pressing financial questions for churches, getting into the nitty-gritty of planning, budgets, the Paycheck Protection Program, and more with Bill Campbell of the Episcopal Church Foundation and business analyst/church treasurer Seth Cutter. Listen here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)