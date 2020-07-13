From Commentary on II Peter (1523), trans. John Nicholas Lenker (Kregel, 1990)

The apostles have said much more about the day of judgment coming quickly, and yet some say time is past, and still all continues as heretofore. And he [i.e. Peter] has quoted this passage from Moses, in Psalm 90:4, where he says, “For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday, when it is passed.” Hence there are two views of things: one as God views them, the other as the world views them. So also this present life and that to come are different… If you wish now to apprehend that life, you must banish out of your mind the course of this present life, you dare not think that you can so apprehend it, then it will be all one day, one hour, one moment…. The first man, Adam, is just as near to him [i.e.God] as he who shall be born last before the day of judgement.”

Martin Luther (1483-1546) was a German priest and theologian, a seminal figure of the Protestant Reformation. His teaching about justification by faith, revealed in his study of the Pauline Epistles, became the core of Protestant teaching about salvation, and inspired a wide-reaching series of reform in Christian ministry, worship, and spiritual practice. He lectured on the Holy Scriptures for decades at the University of Wittenberg, and wrote many Biblical commentaries. He is commemorated on February 18 on the Kalendar of the Episcopal Church.