From “Lecture preached at St. Giles without Cripplegate, London, April, 12 1600,” Apospasmatia Sacra, A collection of posthumous and orphan lectures.

“It is not enough to be pricked in the heart for sin past, but we must do something….When you are pricked in your heart, repentance must be shown in your life… compunction [i.e. regret] is not repentance… consider Jeremiah, the thirty first chapter, “After I converted, I repented. Similarly, in the third chapter of the Acts of the Apostles, “Repent and turn, that your sins may be done away”… likewise in Acts, the twenty sixth chapter, “Repent and turn, and do works worthy of eternal life.” These men then showed forth these works… they were devout and liberal, distributing to all as they had need. Considering this, we can say the principal actions were the removing of the ill, that is sin, which upset their consciences. Also, we can say that the positive benefit is the gift of the Holy Spirit which should work in them the fruits of the Spirit, meeknesse, patience, Gal 5.”

Lancelot Andrewes (1555-1626) was Bishop of Chichester and Winchester, one of the most influential scholars and church leaders of his day. He was one of the principal translators of the Authorized “King James” Version of the Bible, and a widely admired preacher. He developed his reputation as an erudite, literary preacher while serving as vicar of London’s Church of St. Giles, Cripplegate in the 1590’s. He is commemorated on September 26 on the Kalendar of the Episcopal Church.