By Elizabeth Baumann

Reading from the Gospel of Matthew, 24:32-51



32 “From the fig tree learn its lesson: as soon as its branch becomes tender and puts forth its leaves, you know that summer is near. 33So also, when you see all these things, you know that he is near, at the very gates. 34Truly I tell you, this generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place. 35Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.



36 “But about that day and hour no one knows, neither the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. 37For as the days of Noah were, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. 38For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day Noah entered the ark, 39and they knew nothing until the flood came and swept them all away, so too will be the coming of the Son of Man. 40Then two will be in the field; one will be taken and one will be left. 41Two women will be grinding meal together; one will be taken and one will be left. 42Keep awake therefore, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming. 43But understand this: if the owner of the house had known in what part of the night the thief was coming, he would have stayed awake and would not have let his house be broken into. 44Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an unexpected hour.



45 “Who then is the faithful and wise slave, whom his master has put in charge of his household, to give the other slaves their allowance of food at the proper time? 46Blessed is that slave whom his master will find at work when he arrives. 47Truly I tell you, he will put that one in charge of all his possessions. 48But if that wicked slave says to himself, ‘My master is delayed,’ 49and he begins to beat his fellow-slaves, and eats and drinks with drunkards, 50the master of that slave will come on a day when he does not expect him and at an hour that he does not know. 51He will cut him in pieces and put him with the hypocrites, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

Meditation

Last fall, my husband attended a conference on the other side of the country. He was scheduled to get home in the middle of the night. Much as I wanted to, there was no way I could stay awake to welcome him and still function the next day, so I went to bed as usual.

Of course, I had calculated roughly how long it would take him to get home anyway. So when I woke up to the sound of a car turning onto our street, I looked at the clock. It was at least half an hour too early. Besides, I shouldn’t be able to hear our eerily quiet hybrid all the way down the street at the corner. But a few minutes later I heard the garage door opening. I found my husband in the light of the one lamp I’d left on to meet him, eating cookies from the plate I’d left out.

It would be easy to read a lesson like today’s and assume we need to cram in as much work for God as we possibly can, and sleep when we’re dead. Then, whenever he comes, he’ll find us hard at work, right?

Yet the words of Jesus are replete with invitations to be at peace, to rest, to just be. He doesn’t mean for us to stay up all night, he only wants us to look forward to his coming. Leave on a light for Jesus, and sleep. Make some drop cookies: they’re easy and won’t suffer from sitting out on the counter. Jesus will know we prepared for him. He’s gracious enough that we can trust him to wake us to meet him, even if he comes early, even if he’s as quiet as a hybrid engine.

♱

Elizabeth Baumann is a seminary graduate, a priest’s wife, and the mother of two small daughters. A transplant from the West Coast, she now lives in “the middle of nowhere” in the Midwest with too many cats.

