The Anglican Communion on June 29 officially welcomed the Episcopal / Anglican Province of Alexandria as its 41st independent province.

“Named after the ancient city in the north of Egypt – seat of one of the most historic roots of the Christian church – the new Episcopal / Anglican Province of Alexandria will be the official Anglican Communion presence in Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Chad, Mauritania, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia,” according to the announcement by the Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon.

The new province formerly was part of the Episcopal / Anglican Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East. In January, the 33 primates in attendance at a January meeting unanimously approved the new province.

