Reading from Numbers, 22:21-38

21 So Balaam got up in the morning, saddled his donkey, and went with the officials of Moab.

22 God’s anger was kindled because he was going, and the angel of the Lord took his stand in the road as his adversary. Now he was riding on the donkey, and his two servants were with him. 23The donkey saw the angel of the Lord standing in the road, with a drawn sword in his hand; so the donkey turned off the road, and went into the field; and Balaam struck the donkey, to turn it back on to the road. 24Then the angel of the Lord stood in a narrow path between the vineyards, with a wall on either side. 25When the donkey saw the angel of the Lord, it scraped against the wall, and scraped Balaam’s foot against the wall; so he struck it again. 26Then the angel of the Lord went ahead, and stood in a narrow place, where there was no way to turn either to the right or to the left. 27When the donkey saw the angel of the Lord, it lay down under Balaam; and Balaam’s anger was kindled, and he struck the donkey with his staff. 28Then the Lord opened the mouth of the donkey, and it said to Balaam, “What have I done to you, that you have struck me these three times?” 29Balaam said to the donkey, “Because you have made a fool of me! I wish I had a sword in my hand! I would kill you right now!” 30But the donkey said to Balaam, “Am I not your donkey, which you have ridden all your life to this day? Have I been in the habit of treating you in this way?” And he said, “No.”

31 Then the Lord opened the eyes of Balaam, and he saw the angel of the Lord standing in the road, with his drawn sword in his hand; and he bowed down, falling on his face. 32The angel of the Lord said to him, “Why have you struck your donkey these three times? I have come out as an adversary, because your way is perverse before me. 33The donkey saw me, and turned away from me these three times. If it had not turned away from me, surely I would by now have killed you and let it live.” 34Then Balaam said to the angel of the Lord, “I have sinned, for I did not know that you were standing in the road to oppose me. Now therefore, if it is displeasing to you, I will return home.” 35The angel of the Lord said to Balaam, “Go with the men; but speak only what I tell you to speak.” So Balaam went on with the officials of Balak.

36 When Balak heard that Balaam had come, he went out to meet him at Ir-moab, on the boundary formed by the Arnon, at the farthest point of the boundary. 37Balak said to Balaam, “Did I not send to summon you? Why did you not come to me? Am I not able to honor you?” 38Balaam said to Balak, “I have come to you now, but do I have power to say just anything? The word God puts in my mouth, that is what I must say.”

Meditation

Today’s Old Testament lesson is a reminder of how we ought to relate to the natural world.

Balaam is intent on accompanying the princes of Moab and thereby kindles the anger of the Lord. God sends an avenging angel to slay him. But Balaam’s donkey, who, unlike Balaam, can see the angel, turns aside three times from the path. Each time, Balaam reaffirms his intent to go where the Lord does not want him to go by smiting his donkey and forcing her back, until she is granted the ability to speak with Balaam, reminding him of the trust he once placed in her.

The paths by which Balaam wishes to disobey God get narrower and narrower to the point where the donkey’s intention can no longer be in doubt. When she turns to a field, she might be simply distracted. When she turns and butts up against the wall, maybe she has lost her footing. But when she lays down, she is clearly trying to tell her master that he should go no further, yet he ignores this warning. It is only when she speaks to him in human speech that he is finally able to see his own wrong.

It is not wrong for human beings to direct and work with the natural world, but the relationship should be ordered toward mutual trust and affection, so that we can recognize when the natural world speaks back to us in earnest. There are insights and warnings that God can communicate through all of his creatures, and we hubristically ignore them at our own peril. Eventually, nature revolts at disobedience, and the message becomes all too clear. It may not have been too late for Balaam, but we need to take heed lest it be too late for us.

♱

James Cornwell lives and teaches in the Hudson Valley with his wife Sarah and their five children.

