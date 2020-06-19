George Carey, a former Archbishop of Canterbury, has for a second time been forbidden to officiate as a priest in the Church of England.

“The Church of England said new evidence linking Lord Carey, 84, to a review into allegations of abuse against the late John Smyth, had emerged,” according to the BBC. Carey has not been accused of committing abuse himself.

Carey previously had his Permission to Officiate (PTO) revoked in 2017 based on his handling of a different convicted abuser, Peter Ball, and he resigned as an assistant bishop of the Diocese of Oxford.

“He was later granted a PTO by the diocese in 2018, allowing him to preach at the church where he worships, conditional on no further concerns coming to light,” the BBC said.

