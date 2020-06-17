Appointments

The Rev. Kyle Babin is rector of Good Shepherd, Rosemont, Pa.

The Rev. Clarence B. Baker is priest-in-charge of Trinity, Pine Bluff, Ark.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Baker is rector of Christ Church, Bradenton, Fla.

The Rev. John Beach is bridge priest of St. John’s, Saugus, Mass.

The Rev. William Boyles is curate of St. Philip’s, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Dr. Christian Brady is canon theologian of the Diocese of Lexington.

The Rev. Charles A. Browning is priest-in-charge of St. Mary’s, Honolulu, Hawaii

Dr. Marty Wheeler Burnett is associate professor of church music at Virginia Theological Seminary, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Diane Carleton is rector of All Saints,’ Torrington, Wyo.

The Rev. Hilario Cisneros is canon for Spanish-speaking ministries of the Diocese of Nevada.

Ms. Katie Clark is communications director of the Diocese of Maine.

The Very Rev. Eric Cooter is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Oklahoma.

The Rev. Timothy Dyer is vicar of Grace, Ridgway, Pa.

The Rev. Robert G. Eaton is interim rector of St. George’s, Belleville, Ill.

The Rev. Dr. Dawn Enderwood is interim vicar of St. John’s, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Rev. Dusty Fecht is rector of All Saints, Rock Island, Ill.

The Rev. Dawn Foisie is rector of St. Philip’s, Marysville, Wash.

The Rev. Jennifer Gamber is special missioner for the School of Christian Faith and Leadership of the Diocese of Washington.

The Rev. Greta Getlein is dean and rector of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Burlington, Vt.

The Rev. Canon Michael Gilton is rector of St. Philip’s, Frisco, Texas.

The Rev. Connor Gwin is associate rector for family ministry of Christ Church, Charlotte.

The Rev. Kim Hardy is rector of St. James, Essex Junction, Vt.

The Rev. Cheryl Harter is associate rector of Trinity, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Randall Hehr is interim associate rector of Ascension, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Benjamin Hankinson is rector of St. Andrew’s, Edwardsville, Ill.

The Rev. Katie Holicky is assistant rector for children and youth of St. Paul’s, Brunswick, Maine.

The Rev. John Hogg is associate rector of All Saints,’ Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Kellaura Johnson is transition minister of the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Steven King is priest-in-charge of Trinity Cathedral, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Wally LaLonde is rector of Grace, Anniston, Ala.

The Rev. Kimberlee Law is priest in partnership of the Episcopal Church in Garfield County (All Saints, Battlement Mesa; St. Barnabas, Glenwood Springs; and St. John’s, New Castle), Colo.

The Rev. Daniel K. Lemley is rector of Holy Trinity, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Richard D. Meadows is priest-in-charge of St. James, Baltimore.

The Rev. Reid K. McCormick is interim rector of Grace, St. Francisville, La.

The Rev. Vickie McDonald is rector of St. David, Englewood, Fla.

The Rev. Andrew McLarty is deacon-in-charge of Redeemer, Brookhaven, Miss.

The Rev. Ed Miller is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Burke, Va.

The Rev. Paul R. Moore is rector of St. Paul’s and La Iglesia de Resureccion, Mount Vernon, Wash.

The Rev. Sandra Moyle is priest-in-charge of St. Catherine’s, Florence, S.C.

The Rev. Joseph Mumita is rector of St. Thomas, Taunton, Mass.

The Rev. Dr. Frank Munoz is priest-in-charge of Grace, San Marcos, Calif.

The Rev. Peter Munson is interim rector of Christ Church, Aspen, Colo.

The Rev. Sara Palmer is associate rector of St. Mary’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Jeff Patnaude is assistant rector of Grace, Kilmarnock, Va.

The Rev. Ernesto “JaR” Pasalo is youth and campus missioner of the Diocese of Hawaii.

The Rev. Jacob A. Pierce is rector of St. Peter’s, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Shirley Porter is rector of St. Christopher’s, Perry, Ga.

The Rev. Basil Price is rector of St. Anne’s, McPherson, Kan.

The Rev. Chris Pyles is rector of Grace and St. Peter’s, Baltimore.

The Rev. John Raymond is priest-in-charge of Christ the King, Normal, Ill.

The Rev. Christopher Robinson is priest-in-charge of Redeemer, Biloxi, Miss.

The Rev. Lynn Ronaldi is rector of Pohick, Lorton, Va.

The Rev. John Shellito is rector of St. Barnabas, Annandale, Va.

The Rev. Barbara Sears is deacon associate of Harriet Chapel, Thurmont, Md.

The Rev. Cathie Studwell is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.

The Rev. Andrew Suitter-Bentley is rector of St. Elizabeth’s, Sudbury, Mass.

The Rev. Dan Tantimonico is priest-in-charge of St. Stephen’s, Phoenix, Ariz.

The Rev. Heidi Thorsen is associate rector of Trinity-on-the-Green, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Benjamin Turnage is interim rector of St. Catherine’s, Chelsea, Ala.

The Rev. Thomas Traylor is priest-in-charge of Trinity, Menlo Park, Calif.

The Rev. Anne Kathryne Urinowski is priest-in-charge of Trinity, Matawan and Christ Church, South Amboy, N.J.

The Rev. Timothy Watt is rector of Trinity, Newport, R.I.

The Rev. Jill Williams is chaplain of Heathwood Hall School, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Julie Williams is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Payson, Ariz.

The Rev. Scott Williams is assistant of St. Peter’s by-the-Sea, Gulfport, Miss.

The Rev. Mary Margaret Winn is associate rector of St. Matthew’s, Sterling, Va.

The Rev. Josh Woods is rector of Reconciliation, San Antonio.

The Rev. Tammy Wooliver is rector of St. Luke’s, Ada, Okla.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Alabama: Drew Brislin, Emily Collette Linton, Lucy Stradlund, Rose Veal Eby

Georgia: Victor Moreno, Ranie Neislar

Massachusetts: Lawrence Civale; Marilee Comerford; Valerie Cowart; Luke Ditewig, SSJE; Tammany Hobbs-Miracky; Melissa Howell; Lauren Lukason; James Thomas; Natalie Thomas

North Carolina: Joe Sroka,Anna Page (for Massachusetts).

Southern Virginia: John Church, John Simpson

Springfield: Christopher Ben Simpson

Priesthood

Albany: William Lytle (assistant, St. George’s, Clifton Park, N.Y.).

Georgia: Kevin Veitinger (rector, All Saints,’ Briarcliff Manor, N. Y.), Nathan Wilson

Retirements

The Rev. Jim Cirillo as rector of Grace, Casanova, Va.

The Rev. Alan Coudriet as vicar of Grace, Ridgway, Pa.

The Rev. Fran Standford as rector of Trinity, Long Green, Md.