By Chuck Alley

Reading from the Gospel of Matthew, 16:13-20



13 Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” 14And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, but others Elijah, and still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.’ 15He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” 16Simon Peter answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” 17And Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven. 18And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail against it. 19I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” 20Then he sternly ordered the disciples not to tell anyone that he was the Messiah.

Meditation

The Incarnation, the scriptures, and the experience of the Church are given at large to the human population. But it is the answer to the question, “Who do you say Jesus is?” that differentiates the disciple from everyone else. At the same time, the answer is not a matter of the human intellect or analytical skill, but rather an act of faith. Since faith is being certain of what we do not see (Heb. 11:1), then it follows that we cannot even acknowledge that Jesus is Lord without the help of the Holy Spirit (1 Cor. 12:3). God himself reveals to us the truth about Jesus and offers us the opportunity to follow him.

St. Peter is portrayed as the first-among-equals in the community of disciples throughout the gospels and the first half of the book of Acts. As such, he becomes the exemplar of Jesus’ disciples throughout time. As a result, he is both the rock on which the Church is built and our pattern of discipleship. The keys to the kingdom are given to Jesus’ disciples in that we are given both the Word of truth and the Spirit of truth to share with the nations. If Jesus is the only way to the Father (John 14:6), then the gospel message is the key to reconciliation with God and citizenship in the kingdom.

Having the keys is not a matter of exercising judgment as to who can and cannot enter, but rather being in possession of the means of entry and sharing it with those who may receive it and enter in. By faith in Jesus, in response to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, people receive the good news of reconciliation with God, and become children of God and citizens of his kingdom.

♱

Chuck Alley is a retired Episcopal priest and an adjunct associate professor of anatomy on the medical faculty of Virginia Commonwealth University. He and his wife, Scottie, have three children and nine grandchildren.

To receive Daily Devotionals in your inbox each morning, click here.