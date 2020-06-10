Podcasts: Part-Time Clergy and Prison Ministry June 10, 2020 News, Updates Jeff MacDonald “Part-Time Is Plenty”: Healthy Churches & Part-Time Clergy The Rev. Jeff MacDonald, journalist and UCC pastor, shares what he’s learned in his in-depth research of mainline parishes with part-time clergy and shares why vitality doesn’t depend on a full-time payroll. Listen here. . . Hannah Bowman Prison Ministry and COVID-19 Prison chaplain Hannah Bowman shares about her work, digs into theological and practical frameworks behind prison conditions in the U.S., and presents Christian presence in prisons as a way to meet Jesus. Listen here.