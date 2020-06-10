Positions Offered

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC is seeking a dean. We are searching for an experienced priest with strengths in the following areas:



Biblically based preaching/teaching with applications in today’s world



Inspirational leader with ability to unite diverse groups



Experience forming strategic visions with a bias toward execution



Management skills with ability to delegate for efficiency and quality of results



Ability to understand and live into our Parish’s role as a cathedral

Please apply by June 30, 2020 by sending your resume and OTM portfolio to: dhazel@edusc.org

