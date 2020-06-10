By Chuck Alley

Reading from the Gospel of Matthew, 16:1-12



1 The Pharisees and Sadducees came, and to test Jesus they asked him to show them a sign from heaven. 2He answered them, “When it is evening, you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red.’ 3And in the morning, ‘It will be stormy today, for the sky is red and threatening.’ You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times. 4An evil and adulterous generation asks for a sign, but no sign will be given to it except the sign of Jonah.” Then he left them and went away.



5 When the disciples reached the other side, they had forgotten to bring any bread. 6Jesus said to them, “Watch out, and beware of the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” 7They said to one another, “It is because we have brought no bread.” 8And becoming aware of it, Jesus said, “You of little faith, why are you talking about having no bread? 9Do you still not perceive? Do you not remember the five loaves for the five thousand, and how many baskets you gathered? 10Or the seven loaves for the four thousand, and how many baskets you gathered? 11How could you fail to perceive that I was not speaking about bread? Beware of the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees!” 12Then they understood that he had not told them to beware of the yeast of bread, but of the teaching of the Pharisees and Sadducees.

Meditation

Although Jesus had earlier used the metaphor of yeast to describe the character of the kingdom in this world, every Jew is well aware of the scouring of the house to remove any trace of yeast in preparation for the Passover. As a result, this use of the metaphor of yeast as a subtle contaminant should not have been a surprise. Inadvertently, the disciples themselves provide the identity of such yeast in their response: “It is because we didn’t bring any bread.”

The “yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees,” as well as of the disciples and all human beings, is the contamination of the divine revelation by reducing it to human understanding. Human understanding is a good gift, but it must be elevated and taught by divine revelation; it cannot bring revelation down to its level, tame it, or reduce it to something we could have come up with on our own. We can’t reshape God’s revelation to suit our tastes. We can’t “leaven” it by our own expectations and conditions. God gives the first word on who he is and on who we are in relation.

The kingdom of heaven and the good news of Jesus Christ are mysteries, only fully understood through revelation. But our understanding has a role to play, too. Since it is the context within which we think and by which we live, the danger of manipulating the truth is well hidden inside our human logic. However, Jesus asks his disciples to use their understanding to discern purely human motivations and opinions from the divine Word. We believe first in Jesus; and then with God’s help, we seek to understand what that means in our lives.

♱

Chuck Alley is a retired Episcopal priest and an adjunct associate professor of anatomy on the medical faculty of Virginia Commonwealth University. He and his wife, Scottie, have three children and nine grandchildren.

