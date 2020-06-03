The June 14 expanded edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, G. Jeffrey MacDonald describes how congregations around the country are starting or expanding gardens — like the Victory Gardens of World War I and II — to help support food banks.

Kirk Petersen writes about the newfound dangers of choral music, and explains why it may be quite a while before choirs perform in person again.

Mark Michael reports from the worldwide Anglican Communion about cost-cutting in the Church of England; a new bishop for Egypt and the planned Province of Alexandria; and a missionary in Nigeria who is recovering from a shooting.

Wesley Arning shares his experience leading a parish where the previous priest committed suicide.

Robert Alan Glover gets some tips from a man who helps parishes make videos

In words and pictures, Mark Clavier describes seeking God on a mountaintop in Wales.

Christine Havens explores the “cli-fi” climate genre, and in Cornerstones, Simon Cotton explores a thousand-year-old chapel that looms above a French village.

In Culture, Retta Blaney interviews playwright Darrel Alejandro Holnes, whose latest play, Bayano, debuted at the National Black Theatre in Harlem.

Book reviews: Like There’s No Tomorrow and Climage Generation, both on climate change; two books of devotions by Russ Levenson; and a bishop reviews Sacrificing the Church, on ecumenical theology.

In the Ethics column, Andrew Thompson examines climate change as a challenge to Christ’s lordship of all creation.

De terra veritas considers 19th-century Bishop Jackson Kember in the context of Part Time Is Plenty, by G. Jeffrey MacDonald and based in part on his reporting for TLC.

All this plus more news, People & Places and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878.

NEWS

Choir Is Now Dangerous | By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Picking Up the Pieces Together | By Wesley Arning

When Seeing Definitely is Believing | By Robert Alan Glover

Finding God at Cwm Cau | By Mark Clavier

CORNERSTONES: Making Lemonade in the Auvergne | By Simon Cotton

Clif-Fi: What Is It and Why Is It Important to the Church? | By Christine Havens

CULTURES

Breaking From Things That Oppress Us | By Retta Blaney

BOOKS

Like There’s No Tomorrow | Review by Pam Hyde

Climate Generation | Review by Lucas Briola

Bits of Heaven and Finding Shelter | Review by Patrick Gahan

Sacrificing the Church | Review by John Bauerschmidt

ETHICS

Climate Change and the Lordship of Christ | By Andrew Thompson

OTHER DEPARTMENTS