The Day of Pentecost

By Thabo Makgoba

Reading from the Gospel of John, 20:19-23

19 When it was evening on that day, the first day of the week, and the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” 20After he said this, he showed them his hands and his side. Then the disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord. 21Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” 22When he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. 23If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”

Meditation

We celebrate Pentecost today, and Jesus — realizing the lack of understanding by his disciples of how he reveals God and is from God — comforts them by assuring them of the Paraclete, advocate and guide, who comes alongside them and deepens their comprehension. The comforter Jesus makes clear that God’s revelation will not only ensure fuller understanding but portend true peace with justice.

In the time of COVID-19 many of us across the world are anxious and are challenged with many questions about God and our faith. Clergy have responded by moving out of the “stained-glass” of our churches, away from the stirring sound of the organ, to seek a closer, more intimate relationship with God in our homes and in the company of our families. This gives us the space and time to reflect more deeply on the relevance of scripture and our worship in the here and now of our daily lives, and to help one another to hold onto God.

Jesus maintains that true worshippers engage the Father through the Son. This will happen particularly when we are intentionally worshipping God and soaking ourselves in his Word in spirit and in truth. The revelation of God is not a once-off, done deal: it is ongoing, as Jesus says. Amidst the fear and anxiety of COVID-19, Jesus reassures us that he and the Holy Spirit reveal the true nature of God.

♱

The Most Rev. Dr. Thabo Makgoba is Archbishop of the Diocese of Capetown, South Africa; metropolitan of the ecclesiastical province of Southern Africa; and chancellor of the University of the Western Cape.

To receive Daily Devotionals in your inbox each morning, subscribe.