Healing the Humble

by Michael Fitzpatrick

Reading from the Gospel of Matthew, 9:18-26

18 While he was saying these things to them, suddenly a leader of the synagogue came in and knelt before him, saying, “My daughter has just died; but come and lay your hand on her, and she will live.” 19And Jesus got up and followed him, with his disciples. 20Then suddenly a woman who had been suffering from haemorrhages for twelve years came up behind him and touched the fringe of his cloak, 21for she said to herself, “If I only touch his cloak, I will be made well.” 22Jesus turned, and seeing her he said, “Take heart, daughter; your faith has made you well.” And instantly the woman was made well. 23When Jesus came to the leader’s house and saw the flute-players and the crowd making a commotion, 24he said, “Go away; for the girl is not dead but sleeping.” And they laughed at him. 25But when the crowd had been put outside, he went in and took her by the hand, and the girl got up. 26And the report of this spread throughout that district.

Meditation

The biblical stories of Jesus often contain nuances which are easy to miss. In today’s passage, a local religious leader comes and displays great faith before Jesus. With matter-of-fact confidence, he says that his daughter has died but with a touch, Jesus can restore her life. The next verse should be the healing, or Jesus saying, “Take heart; your faith has healed her.” But instead the story takes a detour; on the way another person, this time a woman suffering from chronic bleeding, seeks Jesus out. She doesn’t even try to get his attention, she just hopes to grasp part of his cloak and be healed. Jesus, feeling her gentle tug, turns to her (not to the local religious leader), and says, “Take heart, daughter; your faith has made you well.”

It’s an extraordinary sequence; Jesus goes on to raise the religious leader’s daughter from the dead in the face of widespread disbelief. Yet no praise for the religious leader’s faith is given, even though it’s clearly implied by the juxtaposition of the two stories. Though a socially esteemed man has faith, Jesus reserves his public praise for the least among the crowd, the one who doesn’t even expect Jesus to notice her. Perhaps the woman is praised for her faith because she lacks any sense of entitlement before Jesus, whereas the religious leader expects to be seen, heard, and have Jesus act on his behalf. All the more wondrous, then, when Jesus stops enroute, delays the leader and the band of people following them, for a woman that everyone else had walked by, oblivious.

Who do we walk by that craves as little as a brush against a garment? What can we, who have been given so much grace, do to shower another with unexpected blessing? In an age of pandemic, where will we find the healing power of Christ, for us, for others? And will we seek for it to come to all, both the greatest and the least among us?

♱

Michael Fitzpatrick is a doctoral student in Philosophy at Stanford University and a student leader for the Episcopal-Lutheran Campus Ministry at Stanford. Michael attends St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Palo Alto, CA.