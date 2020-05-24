The Same Presence

by Michael Fitzpatrick

Reading from Exodus, 3:1-12

1 Moses was keeping the flock of his father-in-law Jethro, the priest of Midian; he led his flock beyond the wilderness, and came to Horeb, the mountain of God. 2There the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a flame of fire out of a bush; he looked, and the bush was blazing, yet it was not consumed. 3Then Moses said, “I must turn aside and look at this great sight, and see why the bush is not burned up.” 4When the Lord saw that he had turned aside to see, God called to him out of the bush, “Moses, Moses!” And he said, “Here I am.” 5Then he said, “Come no closer! Remove the sandals from your feet, for the place on which you are standing is holy ground.” 6He said further, “I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.” And Moses hid his face, for he was afraid to look at God.

7 Then the Lord said, “I have observed the misery of my people who are in Egypt; I have heard their cry on account of their taskmasters. Indeed, I know their sufferings, 8and I have come down to deliver them from the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land to a good and broad land, a land flowing with milk and honey, to the country of the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Amorites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites. 9The cry of the Israelites has now come to me; I have also seen how the Egyptians oppress them. 10So come, I will send you to Pharaoh to bring my people, the Israelites, out of Egypt.” 11But Moses said to God, “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh, and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?” 12He said, “I will be with you; and this shall be the sign for you that it is I who sent you: when you have brought the people out of Egypt, you shall worship God on this mountain.”

Meditation

Gathering in the presence of the Lord is a truly awesome experience. We gather at our Sunday Eucharist to come into that presence as the Church. In this season of pandemic, such acts of gathering have taken a more virtual and gossamer quality.

But the presence of God has not waned because of it. We are still coming before the authoritative voice out of the burning bush, walking on ground worthy of removing our shoes (or in the case of those sheltered-in-place, putting on our Sunday best at home). We are in the presence of the God of St. Paul, St. Teresa of Ávila, and St. Anslem of Canterbury.

In the season of pandemic, our God’s voice radiates out from the bush that does not burn, proclaiming that the sleepless gaze of the Most High has observed the misery of the sick, heard the cry of the migrant, knows of the sufferings of the unemployed, seen the lack of healthcare in underprivileged countries as well as our own. How our God longs to bring us up out of our bondage and into the consummate kingdom of heaven, the healing of the nations!

Wearing masks and restricting public movement does not prevent evangelism or God’s calling. As we humbly prostrate in the presence of God this day, seek to hear God’s voice and instruction for how we are to be present in our communities doing the will of God.

♱

Michael Fitzpatrick is a doctoral student in Philosophy at Stanford University and a student leader for the Episcopal-Lutheran Campus Ministry at Stanford. Michael attends St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Palo Alto, CA.